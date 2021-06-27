Home Security Solutions Industry June 2021 Global Market Research Report 2025

Home security solutions provide everything you need to get started, including surveillance systems, doorbell cameras, motion detectors, smart locks and more. With advances in smart home technology and home automation security products, you can now monitor your home’s cameras, security solutions, and more, no matter where you are.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Home Security Solutions industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Home Security Solutions market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Home Security Solutions market covered in Chapter 12:

MOBOTIX

ASSA ABLOY

Bosch Sicherheitssysteme GmbH

Nortek Security & Control

MONI Smart security

Tyco Security Products

ADT LLC dba ADT Security Services

Vivint

Honeywell International

United Technologies Corporation

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Home Security Solutions market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Video Surveillance Systems

Alarm Systems

Access Control Systems

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Home Security Solutions market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Individual Users

Building Contractors

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Home Security Solutions Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Home Security Solutions

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Home Security Solutions industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Home Security Solutions Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Home Security Solutions Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Home Security Solutions Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Home Security Solutions Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Home Security Solutions Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Home Security Solutions Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Home Security Solutions

3.3 Home Security Solutions Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Home Security Solutions

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Home Security Solutions

3.4 Market Distributors of Home Security Solutions

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Home Security Solutions Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Home Security Solutions Market, by Type

4.1 Global Home Security Solutions Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Home Security Solutions Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Home Security Solutions Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Home Security Solutions Value and Growth Rate of Video Surveillance Systems

4.3.2 Global Home Security Solutions Value and Growth Rate of Alarm Systems

4.3.3 Global Home Security Solutions Value and Growth Rate of Access Control Systems

4.4 Global Home Security Solutions Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Home Security Solutions Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Home Security Solutions Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Home Security Solutions Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Home Security Solutions Consumption and Growth Rate of Individual Users (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Home Security Solutions Consumption and Growth Rate of Building Contractors (2015-2020)

6 Global Home Security Solutions Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Home Security Solutions Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Home Security Solutions Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Home Security Solutions Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Home Security Solutions Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Home Security Solutions Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Home Security Solutions Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Home Security Solutions Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Home Security Solutions Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

…continued

