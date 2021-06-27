Digital Outdoor Billboard Industry June 2021 Middle East and Africa Market Research Report 2026

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Digital Outdoor Billboard Industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Digital Outdoor Billboard market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Digital Outdoor Billboard market covered in Chapter 12:

Leyard Optoelectronic

Lighthouse Technologies

Sony

Panasonic

Daktronics

Toshiba

Electronic Displays

Barco NV

LG Electronics

Shenzhen Dicolor Optoelectronics

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Digital Outdoor Billboard market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Small

Medium

Large

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Digital Outdoor Billboard market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

High Way

Building

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

TABLE OF CONTENT :

Table of Content

1 Digital Outdoor Billboard Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Digital Outdoor Billboard

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Digital Outdoor Billboard industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Digital Outdoor Billboard Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Digital Outdoor Billboard Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Digital Outdoor Billboard Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Digital Outdoor Billboard Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Digital Outdoor Billboard Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Digital Outdoor Billboard Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Digital Outdoor Billboard

3.3 Digital Outdoor Billboard Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Digital Outdoor Billboard

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Digital Outdoor Billboard

3.4 Market Distributors of Digital Outdoor Billboard

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Digital Outdoor Billboard Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Digital Outdoor Billboard Market, by Type

4.1 Global Digital Outdoor Billboard Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Digital Outdoor Billboard Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Digital Outdoor Billboard Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Digital Outdoor Billboard Value and Growth Rate of Small

4.3.2 Global Digital Outdoor Billboard Value and Growth Rate of Medium

4.3.3 Global Digital Outdoor Billboard Value and Growth Rate of Large

4.4 Global Digital Outdoor Billboard Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Digital Outdoor Billboard Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Digital Outdoor Billboard Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Digital Outdoor Billboard Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Digital Outdoor Billboard Consumption and Growth Rate of High Way (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Digital Outdoor Billboard Consumption and Growth Rate of Building (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Digital Outdoor Billboard Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global Digital Outdoor Billboard Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Digital Outdoor Billboard Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Digital Outdoor Billboard Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Digital Outdoor Billboard Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Digital Outdoor Billboard Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Digital Outdoor Billboard Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Digital Outdoor Billboard Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Digital Outdoor Billboard Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Digital Outdoor Billboard Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Digital Outdoor Billboard Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Digital Outdoor Billboard Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Digital Outdoor Billboard Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Digital Outdoor Billboard Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Digital Outdoor Billboard Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Digital Outdoor Billboard Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Digital Outdoor Billboard Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Digital Outdoor Billboard Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Digital Outdoor Billboard Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Digital Outdoor Billboard Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Digital Outdoor Billboard Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Digital Outdoor Billboard Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Digital Outdoor Billboard Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Digital Outdoor Billboard Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Digital Outdoor Billboard Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Digital Outdoor Billboard Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Digital Outdoor Billboard Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Digital Outdoor Billboard Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Digital Outdoor Billboard Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Digital Outdoor Billboard Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Digital Outdoor Billboard Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Digital Outdoor Billboard Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Digital Outdoor Billboard Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Digital Outdoor Billboard Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Digital Outdoor Billboard Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Digital Outdoor Billboard Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Digital Outdoor Billboard Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa Digital Outdoor Billboard Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa Digital Outdoor Billboard Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Digital Outdoor Billboard Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Digital Outdoor Billboard Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia Digital Outdoor Billboard Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE Digital Outdoor Billboard Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt Digital Outdoor Billboard Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria Digital Outdoor Billboard Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa Digital Outdoor Billboard Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 South America Digital Outdoor Billboard Market Analysis by Countries

11.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

11.2 South America Digital Outdoor Billboard Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

11.2.1 South America Digital Outdoor Billboard Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

11.2.2 South America Digital Outdoor Billboard Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

11.3 Brazil Digital Outdoor Billboard Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.4 Argentina Digital Outdoor Billboard Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.5 Columbia Digital Outdoor Billboard Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.6 Chile Digital Outdoor Billboard Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Leyard Optoelectronic

12.1.1 Leyard Optoelectronic Basic Information

12.1.2 Digital Outdoor Billboard Product Introduction

12.1.3 Leyard Optoelectronic Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.2 Lighthouse Technologies

12.2.1 Lighthouse Technologies Basic Information

12.2.2 Digital Outdoor Billboard Product Introduction

12.2.3 Lighthouse Technologies Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.3 Sony

12.3.1 Sony Basic Information

12.3.2 Digital Outdoor Billboard Product Introduction

12.3.3 Sony Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.4 Panasonic

12.4.1 Panasonic Basic Information

12.4.2 Digital Outdoor Billboard Product Introduction

12.4.3 Panasonic Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.5 Daktronics

12.5.1 Daktronics Basic Information

12.5.2 Digital Outdoor Billboard Product Introduction

12.5.3 Daktronics Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.6 Toshiba

12.6.1 Toshiba Basic Information

12.6.2 Digital Outdoor Billboard Product Introduction

12.6.3 Toshiba Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.7 Electronic Displays

12.7.1 Electronic Displays Basic Information

12.7.2 Digital Outdoor Billboard Product Introduction

12.7.3 Electronic Displays Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.8 Barco NV

12.8.1 Barco NV Basic Information

12.8.2 Digital Outdoor Billboard Product Introduction

12.8.3 Barco NV Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.9 Barco NV.

12.9.1 Barco NV. Basic Information

12.9.2 Digital Outdoor Billboard Product Introduction

12.9.3 Barco NV. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.10 LG Electronics

12.10.1 LG Electronics Basic Information

12.10.2 Digital Outdoor Billboard Product Introduction

12.10.3 LG Electronics Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.11 Shenzhen Dicolor Optoelectronics

12.11.1 Shenzhen Dicolor Optoelectronics Basic Information

12.11.2 Digital Outdoor Billboard Product Introduction

12.11.3 Shenzhen Dicolor Optoelectronics Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

13 Industry Outlook

13.1 Market Driver Analysis

13.1.2 Market Restraints Analysis

13.1.3 Market Trends Analysis

13.2 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

13.3 News of Product Release

…………..Continued

