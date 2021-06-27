Bicycles Industry June 2021 Middle East and Africa Market Research Report 2026

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.
In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Bicycles Industry .
Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.
In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.
The Bicycles market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:
Key players in the global Bicycles market covered in Chapter 12:
Emmelle
Laux (Tianjin)
Samchuly Bicycle
Specialized
Tianjin Battle
Trek
Pacific Cycles
Bridgestone Cycle
Grimaldi Industri
Cycoo
Hero Cycles
KHS
Cannondale
Merida
Forever
DAHON
Atlas
Derby Cycle
Shanghai Phonex
Trinx Bikes
OMYO
Xidesheng Bicycle
Gazelle
Cube
Libahuang
Giant Bicycles
Scott Sports
Avon Cycles
TI Cycles
Flying Pigeon
In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Bicycles market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:
20 Inch
24 Inch
26 Inch
27 Inch
Others
In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Bicycles market from 2015 to 2025 covers:
Transportation Tools
Recreation
Racing
Physical Training
Others
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:
North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2025
TABLE OF CONTENT :
Table of Content
1 Bicycles Introduction and Market Overview
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Overview of Bicycles
1.3 Scope of The Study
1.3.1 Key Market Segments
1.3.2 Players Covered
1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Bicycles industry
1.4 Methodology of The Study
1.5 Research Data Source
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Bicycles Market Size, 2015 – 2020
2.1.2 Global Bicycles Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020
2.1.3 Global Bicycles Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020
2.1.4 Global Bicycles Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025
2.2 Business Environment Analysis
2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview
2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Bicycles Industry Development
3 Industry Chain Analysis
3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Bicycles Analysis
3.2 Major Players of Bicycles
3.3 Bicycles Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.3.1 Production Process Analysis
3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Bicycles
3.3.3 Labor Cost of Bicycles
3.4 Market Distributors of Bicycles
3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Bicycles Analysis
3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain
3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time
3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally
4 Global Bicycles Market, by Type
4.1 Global Bicycles Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Bicycles Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.3 Global Bicycles Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)
4.3.1 Global Bicycles Value and Growth Rate of 20 Inch
4.3.2 Global Bicycles Value and Growth Rate of 24 Inch
4.3.3 Global Bicycles Value and Growth Rate of 26 Inch
4.3.4 Global Bicycles Value and Growth Rate of 27 Inch
4.3.5 Global Bicycles Value and Growth Rate of Others
4.4 Global Bicycles Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)
5 Bicycles Market, by Application
5.1 Downstream Market Overview
5.2 Global Bicycles Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.3 Global Bicycles Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)
5.3.1 Global Bicycles Consumption and Growth Rate of Transportation Tools (2015-2020)
5.3.2 Global Bicycles Consumption and Growth Rate of Recreation (2015-2020)
5.3.3 Global Bicycles Consumption and Growth Rate of Racing (2015-2020)
5.3.4 Global Bicycles Consumption and Growth Rate of Physical Training (2015-2020)
5.3.5 Global Bicycles Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)
6 Global Bicycles Market Analysis by Regions
6.1 Global Bicycles Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions
6.1.1 Global Bicycles Sales by Regions (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Global Bicycles Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)
6.2 North America Bicycles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6.3 Europe Bicycles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6.4 Asia-Pacific Bicycles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6.5 Middle East and Africa Bicycles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6.6 South America Bicycles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
7 North America Bicycles Market Analysis by Countries
7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market
7.2 North America Bicycles Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries
7.2.1 North America Bicycles Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
7.2.2 North America Bicycles Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)
7.3 United States Bicycles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
7.4 Canada Bicycles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
7.5 Mexico Bicycles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8 Europe Bicycles Market Analysis by Countries
8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market
8.2 Europe Bicycles Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries
8.2.1 Europe Bicycles Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
8.2.2 Europe Bicycles Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)
8.3 Germany Bicycles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8.4 UK Bicycles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8.5 France Bicycles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8.6 Italy Bicycles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8.7 Spain Bicycles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8.8 Russia Bicycles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9 Asia Pacific Bicycles Market Analysis by Countries
9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market
9.2 Asia Pacific Bicycles Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Bicycles Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Bicycles Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)
9.3 China Bicycles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9.4 Japan Bicycles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9.5 South Korea Bicycles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9.6 India Bicycles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9.7 Southeast Asia Bicycles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9.8 Australia Bicycles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
10 Middle East and Africa Bicycles Market Analysis by Countries
10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market
10.2 Middle East and Africa Bicycles Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries
10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Bicycles Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Bicycles Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)
10.3 Saudi Arabia Bicycles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
10.4 UAE Bicycles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
10.5 Egypt Bicycles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
10.6 Nigeria Bicycles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
10.7 South Africa Bicycles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
11 South America Bicycles Market Analysis by Countries
11.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market
11.2 South America Bicycles Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries
11.2.1 South America Bicycles Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
11.2.2 South America Bicycles Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)
11.3 Brazil Bicycles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
11.4 Argentina Bicycles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
11.5 Columbia Bicycles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
11.6 Chile Bicycles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Emmelle
12.1.1 Emmelle Basic Information
12.1.2 Bicycles Product Introduction
12.1.3 Emmelle Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.2 Laux (Tianjin)
12.2.1 Laux (Tianjin) Basic Information
12.2.2 Bicycles Product Introduction
12.2.3 Laux (Tianjin) Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.3 Samchuly Bicycle
12.3.1 Samchuly Bicycle Basic Information
12.3.2 Bicycles Product Introduction
12.3.3 Samchuly Bicycle Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.4 Specialized
12.4.1 Specialized Basic Information
12.4.2 Bicycles Product Introduction
12.4.3 Specialized Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.5 Tianjin Battle
12.5.1 Tianjin Battle Basic Information
12.5.2 Bicycles Product Introduction
12.5.3 Tianjin Battle Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.6 Trek
12.6.1 Trek Basic Information
12.6.2 Bicycles Product Introduction
12.6.3 Trek Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.7 Pacific Cycles
12.7.1 Pacific Cycles Basic Information
12.7.2 Bicycles Product Introduction
12.7.3 Pacific Cycles Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.8 Bridgestone Cycle
12.8.1 Bridgestone Cycle Basic Information
12.8.2 Bicycles Product Introduction
12.8.3 Bridgestone Cycle Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.9 Grimaldi Industri
12.9.1 Grimaldi Industri Basic Information
12.9.2 Bicycles Product Introduction
12.9.3 Grimaldi Industri Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.10 Cycoo
12.10.1 Cycoo Basic Information
12.10.2 Bicycles Product Introduction
12.10.3 Cycoo Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.11 Hero Cycles
12.11.1 Hero Cycles Basic Information
12.11.2 Bicycles Product Introduction
12.11.3 Hero Cycles Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
…………..Continued
