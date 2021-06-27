Volumetric Video Industry June 2021 Global Market Research Report 2025

Volumetric video is a video technique that captures a three-dimensional space, such as a location or performance. This type of videography acquires data that can be viewed on flat screens as well as using 3D Displays and VR goggles.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Volumetric Video industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Volumetric Video market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Volumetric Video market covered in Chapter 12:

Unity

Raytrix

Lytro

Facebook

Microsoft

Google

Voxon Photonics

8i

OTOY

The Coretec Group

Holoxica

Realview Imaging

Intel

LightSpace Technologies

Stereolabs

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Volumetric Video market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Hardware

Software

Services

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Volumetric Video market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Sports & Entertainment

Medical

Signage

Education & Training

Geography

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Volumetric Video Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Volumetric Video

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Volumetric Video industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Volumetric Video Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Volumetric Video Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Volumetric Video Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Volumetric Video Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Volumetric Video Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Volumetric Video Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Volumetric Video

3.3 Volumetric Video Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Volumetric Video

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Volumetric Video

3.4 Market Distributors of Volumetric Video

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Volumetric Video Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Volumetric Video Market, by Type

4.1 Global Volumetric Video Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Volumetric Video Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Volumetric Video Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Volumetric Video Value and Growth Rate of Hardware

4.3.2 Global Volumetric Video Value and Growth Rate of Software

4.3.3 Global Volumetric Video Value and Growth Rate of Services

4.4 Global Volumetric Video Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Volumetric Video Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Volumetric Video Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Volumetric Video Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Volumetric Video Consumption and Growth Rate of Sports & Entertainment (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Volumetric Video Consumption and Growth Rate of Medical (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Volumetric Video Consumption and Growth Rate of Signage (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Volumetric Video Consumption and Growth Rate of Education & Training (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Global Volumetric Video Consumption and Growth Rate of Geography (2015-2020)

5.3.6 Global Volumetric Video Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global Volumetric Video Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Volumetric Video Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Volumetric Video Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Volumetric Video Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Volumetric Video Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Volumetric Video Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Volumetric Video Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Volumetric Video Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Volumetric Video Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

…continued

