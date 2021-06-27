Bioethanol Industry June 2021 Middle East and Africa Market Research Report 2026

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Bioethanol industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Bioethanol market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Bioethanol market covered in Chapter 12:

Praj Industries Ltd

Aventine Renewable Energy Holdings, Inc

British Sugar

Pacific Ethanol, Inc.

ADM

Abengoa Bioenergy SA

St1 Biofuels Oy

Vivergo Fuels Limited

The Andersons

MetGen Oy

Honeywell

Green Future Innovations, Inc.

Valero Energy Corporation

Petrobras

Flint Hills Resource

Beckons Industries Ltd

Global Green SA

New Generation Biofuels Holdings, Inc.

Green Plains

Butalco GmbH

POET

CropEnergies

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Bioethanol market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Corn-based Ethanol

Sugarcane-based Ethanol

Cellulosic Ethanol

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Bioethanol market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Transportation

Power Generation

Medical

Alcoholic Beverages

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Table of Content

1 Bioethanol Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Bioethanol

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Bioethanol industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Bioethanol Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Bioethanol Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Bioethanol Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Bioethanol Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Bioethanol Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Bioethanol Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Bioethanol

3.3 Bioethanol Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Bioethanol

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Bioethanol

3.4 Market Distributors of Bioethanol

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Bioethanol Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Bioethanol Market, by Type

4.1 Global Bioethanol Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Bioethanol Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Bioethanol Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Bioethanol Value and Growth Rate of Corn-based Ethanol

4.3.2 Global Bioethanol Value and Growth Rate of Sugarcane-based Ethanol

4.3.3 Global Bioethanol Value and Growth Rate of Cellulosic Ethanol

4.4 Global Bioethanol Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Bioethanol Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Bioethanol Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Bioethanol Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Bioethanol Consumption and Growth Rate of Transportation (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Bioethanol Consumption and Growth Rate of Power Generation (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Bioethanol Consumption and Growth Rate of Medical (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Bioethanol Consumption and Growth Rate of Alcoholic Beverages (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Global Bioethanol Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global Bioethanol Market Analysis by Regions

….. continued

