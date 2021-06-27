Intellectual Property Rights & Royalty Industry June 2021 Global Market Research Report 2020

Intellectual property refers to creations of the mind: inventions; literary and artistic works; and symbols, names and images used in commerce. A royalty is a payment to an owner for the ongoing use of their asset or property, such as patents, copyrighted works, franchises, or natural resources. A royalty payment is made to the legal owner of the property, patent, copyrighted work, or franchise by licensees or franchisees who wish to make use of it for the purposes of generating revenue or other such desirable activities. In most cases, royalties are designed to compensate the owner for the asset’s use, and they are legally binding.

The Intellectual Property Rights & Royalty market revenue was xx.xx Million USD in 2019, and will reach xx.xx Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of x.x% during 2020-2025.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Intellectual Property Rights & Royalty industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Intellectual Property Rights & Royalty market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Intellectual Property Rights & Royalty market covered in Chapter 12:

FADEL

Klopotek AG

Lecorpio

CPA Global

FilmTrack

Vistex, Inc.

Anaqua, Inc.

IPfolio

Dependable Solutions

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Intellectual Property Rights & Royalty market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Standalone

Integrated

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Intellectual Property Rights & Royalty market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Retail & Consumer Goods

IT & Telecommunication

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Travel & Hospitality

Media & Entertainment

Government

Publishing

Education

Manufacturing

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Intellectual Property Rights & Royalty Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Intellectual Property Rights & Royalty

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Intellectual Property Rights & Royalty industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Intellectual Property Rights & Royalty Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Intellectual Property Rights & Royalty Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Intellectual Property Rights & Royalty Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Intellectual Property Rights & Royalty Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Intellectual Property Rights & Royalty Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Intellectual Property Rights & Royalty Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Intellectual Property Rights & Royalty

3.3 Intellectual Property Rights & Royalty Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Intellectual Property Rights & Royalty

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Intellectual Property Rights & Royalty

3.4 Market Distributors of Intellectual Property Rights & Royalty

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Intellectual Property Rights & Royalty Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Intellectual Property Rights & Royalty Market, by Type

4.1 Global Intellectual Property Rights & Royalty Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Intellectual Property Rights & Royalty Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Intellectual Property Rights & Royalty Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Intellectual Property Rights & Royalty Value and Growth Rate of Standalone

4.3.2 Global Intellectual Property Rights & Royalty Value and Growth Rate of Integrated

4.4 Global Intellectual Property Rights & Royalty Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Intellectual Property Rights & Royalty Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Intellectual Property Rights & Royalty Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Intellectual Property Rights & Royalty Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Intellectual Property Rights & Royalty Consumption and Growth Rate of Retail & Consumer Goods (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Intellectual Property Rights & Royalty Consumption and Growth Rate of IT & Telecommunication (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Intellectual Property Rights & Royalty Consumption and Growth Rate of Healthcare & Life Sciences (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Intellectual Property Rights & Royalty Consumption and Growth Rate of Travel & Hospitality (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Global Intellectual Property Rights & Royalty Consumption and Growth Rate of Media & Entertainment (2015-2020)

5.3.6 Global Intellectual Property Rights & Royalty Consumption and Growth Rate of Government (2015-2020)

5.3.7 Global Intellectual Property Rights & Royalty Consumption and Growth Rate of Publishing (2015-2020)

5.3.8 Global Intellectual Property Rights & Royalty Consumption and Growth Rate of Education (2015-2020)

5.3.9 Global Intellectual Property Rights & Royalty Consumption and Growth Rate of Manufacturing (2015-2020)

5.3.10 Global Intellectual Property Rights & Royalty Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global Intellectual Property Rights & Royalty Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Intellectual Property Rights & Royalty Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Intellectual Property Rights & Royalty Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Intellectual Property Rights & Royalty Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Intellectual Property Rights & Royalty Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Intellectual Property Rights & Royalty Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Intellectual Property Rights & Royalty Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Intellectual Property Rights & Royalty Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Intellectual Property Rights & Royalty Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Intellectual Property Rights & Royalty Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Intellectual Property Rights & Royalty Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Intellectual Property Rights & Royalty Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Intellectual Property Rights & Royalty Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Intellectual Property Rights & Royalty Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Intellectual Property Rights & Royalty Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Intellectual Property Rights & Royalty Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Intellectual Property Rights & Royalty Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Intellectual Property Rights & Royalty Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Intellectual Property Rights & Royalty Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Intellectual Property Rights & Royalty Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Intellectual Property Rights & Royalty Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Intellectual Property Rights & Royalty Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Intellectual Property Rights & Royalty Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Intellectual Property Rights & Royalty Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Intellectual Property Rights & Royalty Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Intellectual Property Rights & Royalty Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….CONTINUED

