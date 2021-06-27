Autonomous Vehicles Industry June 2021 Middle East and Africa Market Research Report 2026

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Autonomous Vehicles Industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Autonomous Vehicles market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Autonomous Vehicles market covered in Chapter 12:

Volkswagen

Bosch

Toyota

Ford Motor Company

Google

BMW

Tesla

Renault

Jaguar

Baidu

Daimler Group

General Motors

Audi

Nissan

CMU Navlab

Volvo

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Autonomous Vehicles market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Commercial Vehicles

Passenger Vehicles

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Autonomous Vehicles market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Self Driving Car

Civil

Robo Taxi

Ride Hail

Ride Share

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

TABLE OF CONTENT :

Table of Content

1 Autonomous Vehicles Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Autonomous Vehicles

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Autonomous Vehicles industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Autonomous Vehicles Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Autonomous Vehicles Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Autonomous Vehicles Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Autonomous Vehicles Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Autonomous Vehicles Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Autonomous Vehicles Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Autonomous Vehicles

3.3 Autonomous Vehicles Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Autonomous Vehicles

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Autonomous Vehicles

3.4 Market Distributors of Autonomous Vehicles

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Autonomous Vehicles Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Autonomous Vehicles Market, by Type

4.1 Global Autonomous Vehicles Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Autonomous Vehicles Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Autonomous Vehicles Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Autonomous Vehicles Value and Growth Rate of Commercial Vehicles

4.3.2 Global Autonomous Vehicles Value and Growth Rate of Passenger Vehicles

4.4 Global Autonomous Vehicles Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Autonomous Vehicles Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Autonomous Vehicles Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Autonomous Vehicles Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Autonomous Vehicles Consumption and Growth Rate of Self Driving Car (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Autonomous Vehicles Consumption and Growth Rate of Civil (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Autonomous Vehicles Consumption and Growth Rate of Robo Taxi (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Autonomous Vehicles Consumption and Growth Rate of Ride Hail (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Global Autonomous Vehicles Consumption and Growth Rate of Ride Share (2015-2020)

6 Global Autonomous Vehicles Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Autonomous Vehicles Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Autonomous Vehicles Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Autonomous Vehicles Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Autonomous Vehicles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Autonomous Vehicles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Autonomous Vehicles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Autonomous Vehicles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Autonomous Vehicles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Autonomous Vehicles Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Autonomous Vehicles Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Autonomous Vehicles Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Autonomous Vehicles Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Autonomous Vehicles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Autonomous Vehicles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Autonomous Vehicles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Autonomous Vehicles Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Autonomous Vehicles Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Autonomous Vehicles Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Autonomous Vehicles Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Autonomous Vehicles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Autonomous Vehicles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Autonomous Vehicles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Autonomous Vehicles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Autonomous Vehicles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Autonomous Vehicles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Autonomous Vehicles Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Autonomous Vehicles Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Autonomous Vehicles Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Autonomous Vehicles Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Autonomous Vehicles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Autonomous Vehicles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Autonomous Vehicles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Autonomous Vehicles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Autonomous Vehicles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Autonomous Vehicles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa Autonomous Vehicles Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa Autonomous Vehicles Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Autonomous Vehicles Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Autonomous Vehicles Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia Autonomous Vehicles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE Autonomous Vehicles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt Autonomous Vehicles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria Autonomous Vehicles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa Autonomous Vehicles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 South America Autonomous Vehicles Market Analysis by Countries

11.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

11.2 South America Autonomous Vehicles Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

11.2.1 South America Autonomous Vehicles Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

11.2.2 South America Autonomous Vehicles Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

11.3 Brazil Autonomous Vehicles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.4 Argentina Autonomous Vehicles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.5 Columbia Autonomous Vehicles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.6 Chile Autonomous Vehicles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Volkswagen

12.1.1 Volkswagen Basic Information

12.1.2 Autonomous Vehicles Product Introduction

12.1.3 Volkswagen Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.2 Bosch

12.2.1 Bosch Basic Information

12.2.2 Autonomous Vehicles Product Introduction

12.2.3 Bosch Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.3 Toyota

12.3.1 Toyota Basic Information

12.3.2 Autonomous Vehicles Product Introduction

12.3.3 Toyota Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.4 Ford Motor Company

12.4.1 Ford Motor Company Basic Information

12.4.2 Autonomous Vehicles Product Introduction

12.4.3 Ford Motor Company Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.5 Google

12.5.1 Google Basic Information

12.5.2 Autonomous Vehicles Product Introduction

12.5.3 Google Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.6 BMW

12.6.1 BMW Basic Information

12.6.2 Autonomous Vehicles Product Introduction

12.6.3 BMW Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.7 Tesla

12.7.1 Tesla Basic Information

12.7.2 Autonomous Vehicles Product Introduction

12.7.3 Tesla Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.8 Renault

12.8.1 Renault Basic Information

12.8.2 Autonomous Vehicles Product Introduction

12.8.3 Renault Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.9 Jaguar

12.9.1 Jaguar Basic Information

12.9.2 Autonomous Vehicles Product Introduction

12.9.3 Jaguar Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.10 Baidu

12.10.1 Baidu Basic Information

12.10.2 Autonomous Vehicles Product Introduction

12.10.3 Baidu Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.11 Daimler Group

12.11.1 Daimler Group Basic Information

12.11.2 Autonomous Vehicles Product Introduction

12.11.3 Daimler Group Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.12 General Motors

12.12.1 General Motors Basic Information

12.12.2 Autonomous Vehicles Product Introduction

12.12.3 General Motors Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.13 Audi

12.13.1 Audi Basic Information

12.13.2 Autonomous Vehicles Product Introduction

12.13.3 Audi Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.14 Nissan

12.14.1 Nissan Basic Information

12.14.2 Autonomous Vehicles Product Introduction

12.14.3 Nissan Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.15 CMU Navlab

12.15.1 CMU Navlab Basic Information

12.15.2 Autonomous Vehicles Product Introduction

12.15.3 CMU Navlab Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.16 Volvo

12.16.1 Volvo Basic Information

12.16.2 Autonomous Vehicles Product Introduction

12.16.3 Volvo Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

13 Industry Outlook

13.1 Market Driver Analysis

13.1.2 Market Restraints Analysis

13.1.3 Market Trends Analysis

13.2 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

13.3 News of Product Release

14 Global Autonomous Vehicles Market Forecast

…………..Continued

