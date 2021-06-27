Social Media Monitoring Tools Industry June 2021 Global Market Research Report 2025

The social media monitoring tool is a software with various functions for tracking, listening and collecting related content across various social media networks. Social media monitoring tools are used by marketing and organizational communication teams across a wide range of industries to identify trends, track competitors, understand customer behavior, and map sentiment.
Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.
In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Social Media Monitoring Tools industry.
Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.
In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.
The Social Media Monitoring Tools market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:
Key players in the global Social Media Monitoring Tools market covered in Chapter 12:
Hueya
Symantec
CSC
Proofpoint
SafeGuard Cyber
CA Technologies
KnowBe4
Social Hub
Brandle
LookingGlass Cyber
Digital Shadows
SecureMySocial
CrowdControlHQ
DigitalStakeout
SolarWinds
Sophos
Centrify
Hootsuite
Trend Micro
Social Sentinel
ZeroFOX
Solutions
Bowline Security
CoNetrix
Crisp Thinking
Micro Focus
RiskIQ
In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Social Media Monitoring Tools market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:
Software Platform
Professional Service
Managed Services
In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Social Media Monitoring Tools market from 2015 to 2025 covers:
Retail & Consumer Goods
Education
BFSI
Media & Entertainment
Telecommunication
Travel & Hospitality
Others
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:
North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2025
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Social Media Monitoring Tools Introduction and Market Overview
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Overview of Social Media Monitoring Tools
1.3 Scope of The Study
1.3.1 Key Market Segments
1.3.2 Players Covered
1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Social Media Monitoring Tools industry
1.4 Methodology of The Study
1.5 Research Data Source
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Social Media Monitoring Tools Market Size, 2015 – 2020
2.1.2 Global Social Media Monitoring Tools Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020
2.1.3 Global Social Media Monitoring Tools Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020
2.1.4 Global Social Media Monitoring Tools Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025
2.2 Business Environment Analysis
2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview
2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Social Media Monitoring Tools Industry Development
3 Industry Chain Analysis
3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Social Media Monitoring Tools Analysis
3.2 Major Players of Social Media Monitoring Tools
3.3 Social Media Monitoring Tools Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.3.1 Production Process Analysis
3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Social Media Monitoring Tools
3.3.3 Labor Cost of Social Media Monitoring Tools
3.4 Market Distributors of Social Media Monitoring Tools
3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Social Media Monitoring Tools Analysis
3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain
3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time
3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally
4 Global Social Media Monitoring Tools Market, by Type
4.1 Global Social Media Monitoring Tools Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Social Media Monitoring Tools Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.3 Global Social Media Monitoring Tools Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)
4.3.1 Global Social Media Monitoring Tools Value and Growth Rate of Software Platform
4.3.2 Global Social Media Monitoring Tools Value and Growth Rate of Professional Service
4.3.3 Global Social Media Monitoring Tools Value and Growth Rate of Managed Services
4.4 Global Social Media Monitoring Tools Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)
5 Social Media Monitoring Tools Market, by Application
5.1 Downstream Market Overview
5.2 Global Social Media Monitoring Tools Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.3 Global Social Media Monitoring Tools Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)
5.3.1 Global Social Media Monitoring Tools Consumption and Growth Rate of Retail & Consumer Goods (2015-2020)
5.3.2 Global Social Media Monitoring Tools Consumption and Growth Rate of Education (2015-2020)
5.3.3 Global Social Media Monitoring Tools Consumption and Growth Rate of BFSI (2015-2020)
5.3.4 Global Social Media Monitoring Tools Consumption and Growth Rate of Media & Entertainment (2015-2020)
5.3.5 Global Social Media Monitoring Tools Consumption and Growth Rate of Telecommunication (2015-2020)
5.3.6 Global Social Media Monitoring Tools Consumption and Growth Rate of Travel & Hospitality (2015-2020)
5.3.7 Global Social Media Monitoring Tools Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)
…continued
