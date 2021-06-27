Waste to Energy (WTE) Industry June 2021 Middle East and Africa Market Research Report 2026

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Waste to Energy (WTE) industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Waste to Energy (WTE) market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Waste to Energy (WTE) market covered in Chapter 12:

Babcock & Wilcox Vølund A/S

Hunan Junxin Environmental Protection

Grandblue Environment Co., Ltd.

Veolia Environmental Services

Ramboll Group A/S

EDF

Wheelabrator Technologies Inc.

China Metallurgical Group (MCC)

Viridor

GCL-Poly

Hitachi Zosen Inova AG

China Everbright International Limited

Keppel Seghers Belgium N.V.

Covanta Energy Corporation

AVR

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Environmental & Chemical Engineering Co. Ltd. (MHIEC)

Suez Environnement (SITA)

Chongqing Iron & Steel Company (CISC)

Attero

EQT AB

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Waste to Energy (WTE) market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Thermal

Biological

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Waste to Energy (WTE) market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Commercial Use

Public Utilities

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Table of Content

1 Waste to Energy (WTE) Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Waste to Energy (WTE)

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Waste to Energy (WTE) industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Waste to Energy (WTE) Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Waste to Energy (WTE) Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Waste to Energy (WTE) Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Waste to Energy (WTE) Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Waste to Energy (WTE) Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Waste to Energy (WTE) Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Waste to Energy (WTE)

3.3 Waste to Energy (WTE) Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Waste to Energy (WTE)

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Waste to Energy (WTE)

3.4 Market Distributors of Waste to Energy (WTE)

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Waste to Energy (WTE) Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Waste to Energy (WTE) Market, by Type

4.1 Global Waste to Energy (WTE) Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Waste to Energy (WTE) Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Waste to Energy (WTE) Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Waste to Energy (WTE) Value and Growth Rate of Thermal

4.3.2 Global Waste to Energy (WTE) Value and Growth Rate of Biological

4.4 Global Waste to Energy (WTE) Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Waste to Energy (WTE) Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Waste to Energy (WTE) Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Waste to Energy (WTE) Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Waste to Energy (WTE) Consumption and Growth Rate of Commercial Use (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Waste to Energy (WTE) Consumption and Growth Rate of Public Utilities (2015-2020)

6 Global Waste to Energy (WTE) Market Analysis by Regions

….. continued

