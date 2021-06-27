Cloud Computing in Education Industry June 2021 Global Market Research Report 2020

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.
In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Cloud Computing in Education industry.
Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.
In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.
The Cloud Computing in Education market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:
Key players in the global Cloud Computing in Education market covered in Chapter 12:
Netapp
Microsoft Corporation
Adobe Systems
NEC Corporation
Oracle Corporation
IBM Corporation
Ellucian Company
Cisco Systems
Amazon Web Services
Vmware
In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Cloud Computing in Education market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:
Private Cloud
Public Cloud
Hybrid Cloud
Community Cloud
In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Cloud Computing in Education market from 2015 to 2025 covers:
K-12
Higher Education
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:
North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2025
1 Cloud Computing in Education Introduction and Market Overview
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Overview of Cloud Computing in Education
1.3 Scope of The Study
1.3.1 Key Market Segments
1.3.2 Players Covered
1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Cloud Computing in Education industry
1.4 Methodology of The Study
1.5 Research Data Source
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Cloud Computing in Education Market Size, 2015 – 2020
2.1.2 Global Cloud Computing in Education Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020
2.1.3 Global Cloud Computing in Education Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020
2.1.4 Global Cloud Computing in Education Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025
2.2 Business Environment Analysis
2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview
2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Cloud Computing in Education Industry Development
3 Industry Chain Analysis
3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Cloud Computing in Education Analysis
3.2 Major Players of Cloud Computing in Education
3.3 Cloud Computing in Education Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.3.1 Production Process Analysis
3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Cloud Computing in Education
3.3.3 Labor Cost of Cloud Computing in Education
3.4 Market Distributors of Cloud Computing in Education
3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Cloud Computing in Education Analysis
3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain
3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time
3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally
4 Global Cloud Computing in Education Market, by Type
4.1 Global Cloud Computing in Education Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Cloud Computing in Education Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.3 Global Cloud Computing in Education Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)
4.3.1 Global Cloud Computing in Education Value and Growth Rate of Private Cloud
4.3.2 Global Cloud Computing in Education Value and Growth Rate of Public Cloud
4.3.3 Global Cloud Computing in Education Value and Growth Rate of Hybrid Cloud
4.3.4 Global Cloud Computing in Education Value and Growth Rate of Community Cloud
4.4 Global Cloud Computing in Education Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)
5 Cloud Computing in Education Market, by Application
5.1 Downstream Market Overview
5.2 Global Cloud Computing in Education Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.3 Global Cloud Computing in Education Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)
5.3.1 Global Cloud Computing in Education Consumption and Growth Rate of K-12 (2015-2020)
5.3.2 Global Cloud Computing in Education Consumption and Growth Rate of Higher Education (2015-2020)
6 Global Cloud Computing in Education Market Analysis by Regions
6.1 Global Cloud Computing in Education Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions
6.1.1 Global Cloud Computing in Education Sales by Regions (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Global Cloud Computing in Education Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)
6.2 North America Cloud Computing in Education Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6.3 Europe Cloud Computing in Education Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6.4 Asia-Pacific Cloud Computing in Education Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6.5 Middle East and Africa Cloud Computing in Education Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6.6 South America Cloud Computing in Education Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
7 North America Cloud Computing in Education Market Analysis by Countries
7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market
7.2 North America Cloud Computing in Education Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries
7.2.1 North America Cloud Computing in Education Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
7.2.2 North America Cloud Computing in Education Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)
7.3 United States Cloud Computing in Education Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
7.4 Canada Cloud Computing in Education Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
7.5 Mexico Cloud Computing in Education Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8 Europe Cloud Computing in Education Market Analysis by Countries
8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market
8.2 Europe Cloud Computing in Education Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries
8.2.1 Europe Cloud Computing in Education Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
8.2.2 Europe Cloud Computing in Education Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)
8.3 Germany Cloud Computing in Education Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8.4 UK Cloud Computing in Education Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8.5 France Cloud Computing in Education Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8.6 Italy Cloud Computing in Education Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8.7 Spain Cloud Computing in Education Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8.8 Russia Cloud Computing in Education Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9 Asia Pacific Cloud Computing in Education Market Analysis by Countries
9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market
9.2 Asia Pacific Cloud Computing in Education Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Cloud Computing in Education Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Cloud Computing in Education Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)
9.3 China Cloud Computing in Education Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9.4 Japan Cloud Computing in Education Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9.5 South Korea Cloud Computing in Education Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9.6 India Cloud Computing in Education Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9.7 Southeast Asia Cloud Computing in Education Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9.8 Australia Cloud Computing in Education Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
10 Middle East and Africa Cloud Computing in Education Market Analysis by Countries
10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market
10.2 Middle East and Africa Cloud Computing in Education Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries
10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Cloud Computing in Education Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Cloud Computing in Education Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)
10.3 Saudi Arabia Cloud Computing in Education Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
10.4 UAE Cloud Computing in Education Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
10.5 Egypt Cloud Computing in Education Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
10.6 Nigeria Cloud Computing in Education Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
10.7 South Africa Cloud Computing in Education Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
11 South America Cloud Computing in Education Market Analysis by Countries
11.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market
11.2 South America Cloud Computing in Education Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries
11.2.1 South America Cloud Computing in Education Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
11.2.2 South America Cloud Computing in Education Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)
11.3 Brazil Cloud Computing in Education Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
11.4 Argentina Cloud Computing in Education Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
11.5 Columbia Cloud Computing in Education Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
11.6 Chile Cloud Computing in Education Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Netapp
12.1.1 Netapp Basic Information
12.1.2 Cloud Computing in Education Product Introduction
12.1.3 Netapp Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.2 Microsoft Corporation
12.2.1 Microsoft Corporation Basic Information
12.2.2 Cloud Computing in Education Product Introduction
12.2.3 Microsoft Corporation Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.3 Adobe Systems
12.3.1 Adobe Systems Basic Information
12.3.2 Cloud Computing in Education Product Introduction
12.3.3 Adobe Systems Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.4 NEC Corporation
12.4.1 NEC Corporation Basic Information
12.4.2 Cloud Computing in Education Product Introduction
12.4.3 NEC Corporation Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.5 Oracle Corporation
12.5.1 Oracle Corporation Basic Information
12.5.2 Cloud Computing in Education Product Introduction
12.5.3 Oracle Corporation Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.6 IBM Corporation
12.6.1 IBM Corporation Basic Information
12.6.2 Cloud Computing in Education Product Introduction
12.6.3 IBM Corporation Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.7 Ellucian Company
12.7.1 Ellucian Company Basic Information
12.7.2 Cloud Computing in Education Product Introduction
12.7.3 Ellucian Company Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.8 Cisco Systems
12.8.1 Cisco Systems Basic Information
12.8.2 Cloud Computing in Education Product Introduction
12.8.3 Cisco Systems Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.9 Amazon Web Services
12.9.1 Amazon Web Services Basic Information
12.9.2 Cloud Computing in Education Product Introduction
12.9.3 Amazon Web Services Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.10 Vmware
12.10.1 Vmware Basic Information
12.10.2 Cloud Computing in Education Product Introduction
12.10.3 Vmware Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
13 Industry Outlook
13.1 Market Driver Analysis
13.1.2 Market Restraints Analysis
13.1.3 Market Trends Analysis
13.2 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
13.3 News of Product Release
14 Global Cloud Computing in Education Market Forecast
14.1 Global Cloud Computing in Education Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Type (2020-2025)
14.1.1 Private Cloud Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)
14.1.2 Public Cloud Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)
14.1.3 Hybrid Cloud Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)
14.1.4 Community Cloud Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)
14.2 Global Cloud Computing in Education Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Application (2020-2025)
14.2.1 K-12 Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)
14.2.2 Higher Education Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)
14.3 Cloud Computing in Education Market Analysis and Forecast by Region
14.3.1 North America Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)
14.3.2 Europe Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)
14.3.3 Asia Pacific Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)
14.3.4 Middle East and Africa Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)
14.3.5 South America Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)
15 New Project Feasibility Analysis
15.1 Industry Barriers and New Entrants SWOT Analysis
15.1.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
15.1.2 New Entrants SWOT Analysis
15.2 Analysis and Suggestions on New Project Investment
List of Tables and Figures
Figure Product Picture of Cloud Computing in Education
Table Product Specification of Cloud Computing in Education
Table Cloud Computing in Education Key Market Segments
Table Key Players Cloud Computing in Education Covered
Figure Global Cloud Computing in Education Market Size, 2015 – 2025
Table Different Types of Cloud Computing in Education
Figure Global Cloud Computing in Education Value ($) Segment by Type from 2015-2020
Figure Global Cloud Computing in Education Market Share by Types in 2019
Table Different Applications of Cloud Computing in Education
Figure Global Cloud Computing in Education Value ($) Segment by Applications from 2015-2020
Figure Global Cloud Computing in Education Market Share by Applications in 2019
Figure Global Cloud Computing in Education Market Share by Regions in 2019
Figure North America Cloud Computing in Education Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
Figure Europe Cloud Computing in Education Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
Figure Asia Pacific Cloud Computing in Education Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
Figure Middle East and Africa Cloud Computing in Education Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
Figure South America Cloud Computing in Education Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
Table Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview
Figure Global COVID-19 Status
Figure COVID-19 Comparison of Major Countries
Figure Industry Chain Analysis of Cloud Computing in Education
Table Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Cloud Computing in Education with Contact Information
Table Major Players Headquarters, and Service Area of Cloud Computing in Education
Figure Major Players Production Value Market Share of Cloud Computing in Education in 2019
Table Major Players Cloud Computing in Education Product Types in 2019
Figure Production Process of Cloud Computing in Education
Figure Manufacturing Cost Structure of Cloud Computing in Education
Figure Channel Status of Cloud Computing in Education
Table Major Distributors of Cloud Computing in Education with Contact Information
Table Major Downstream Buyers of Cloud Computing in Education with Contact Information
Table Global Cloud Computing in Education Value ($) by Type (2015-2020)
Table Global Cloud Computing in Education Value Share by Type (2015-2020)
Figure Global Cloud Computing in Education Value Share by Type (2015-2020)
Table Global Cloud Computing in Education Production by Type (2015-2020)
Table Global Cloud Computing in Education Production Share by Type (2015-2020)
Figure Global Cloud Computing in Education Production Share by Type (2015-2020)
Figure Global Cloud Computing in Education Value ($) and Growth Rate of Private Cloud (2015-2020)
Figure Global Cloud Computing in Education Value ($) and Growth Rate of Public Cloud (2015-2020)
Figure Global Cloud Computing in Education Value ($) and Growth Rate of Hybrid Cloud (2015-2020)
Figure Global Cloud Computing in Education Value ($) and Growth Rate of Community Cloud (2015-2020)
Figure Global Cloud Computing in Education Price by Type (2015-2020)
Figure Downstream Market Overview
Table Global Cloud Computing in Education Consumption by Application (2015-2020)
Table Global Cloud Computing in Education Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
Figure Global Cloud Computing in Education Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
Figure Global Cloud Computing in Education Consumption and Growth Rate of K-12 (2015-2020)
Figure Global Cloud Computing in Education Consumption and Growth Rate of Higher Education (2015-2020)
Figure Global Cloud Computing in Education Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
Figure Global Cloud Computing in Education Revenue (M USD) and Growth (2015-2020)
Table Global Cloud Computing in Education Sales by Regions (2015-2020)
Table Global Cloud Computing in Education Sales Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
Table Global Cloud Computing in Education Revenue (M USD) by Regions (2015-2020)
Table Global Cloud Computing in Education Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
Table Global Cloud Computing in Education Revenue Market Share by Regions in 2015
Table of Contents
…continued
