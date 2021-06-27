Bicycle and Components Industry June 2021 Middle East and Africa Market Research Report 2026

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.
In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Bicycle and Components Industry.
Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.
In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.
The Bicycle and Components market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:
Key players in the global Bicycle and Components market covered in Chapter 12:
Currie Technologies
Accell Group
Dorel Industries
Cycleurope
Cannondale Bicycle
Atlas Cycles
Giant Bicycles
Avon Cycles
In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Bicycle and Components market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:
Derailleurs
Road Group Sets
Suspensions
Wheelsets
Gears
Brakes
Others
In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Bicycle and Components market from 2015 to 2025 covers:
Road/Standard Bicycle
MTB/Racing Bicycle
Kids Bicycle
E-bikes
Others
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:
North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2025
TABLE OF CONTENT :
Table of Content
1 Bicycle and Components Introduction and Market Overview
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Overview of Bicycle and Components
1.3 Scope of The Study
1.3.1 Key Market Segments
1.3.2 Players Covered
1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Bicycle and Components industry
1.4 Methodology of The Study
1.5 Research Data Source
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Bicycle and Components Market Size, 2015 – 2020
2.1.2 Global Bicycle and Components Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020
2.1.3 Global Bicycle and Components Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020
2.1.4 Global Bicycle and Components Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025
2.2 Business Environment Analysis
2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview
2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Bicycle and Components Industry Development
3 Industry Chain Analysis
3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Bicycle and Components Analysis
3.2 Major Players of Bicycle and Components
3.3 Bicycle and Components Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.3.1 Production Process Analysis
3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Bicycle and Components
3.3.3 Labor Cost of Bicycle and Components
3.4 Market Distributors of Bicycle and Components
3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Bicycle and Components Analysis
3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain
3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time
3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally
4 Global Bicycle and Components Market, by Type
4.1 Global Bicycle and Components Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Bicycle and Components Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.3 Global Bicycle and Components Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)
4.3.1 Global Bicycle and Components Value and Growth Rate of Derailleurs
4.3.2 Global Bicycle and Components Value and Growth Rate of Road Group Sets
4.3.3 Global Bicycle and Components Value and Growth Rate of Suspensions
4.3.4 Global Bicycle and Components Value and Growth Rate of Wheelsets
4.3.5 Global Bicycle and Components Value and Growth Rate of Gears
4.3.6 Global Bicycle and Components Value and Growth Rate of Brakes
4.3.7 Global Bicycle and Components Value and Growth Rate of Others
4.4 Global Bicycle and Components Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)
5 Bicycle and Components Market, by Application
5.1 Downstream Market Overview
5.2 Global Bicycle and Components Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.3 Global Bicycle and Components Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)
5.3.1 Global Bicycle and Components Consumption and Growth Rate of Road/Standard Bicycle (2015-2020)
5.3.2 Global Bicycle and Components Consumption and Growth Rate of MTB/Racing Bicycle (2015-2020)
5.3.3 Global Bicycle and Components Consumption and Growth Rate of Kids Bicycle (2015-2020)
5.3.4 Global Bicycle and Components Consumption and Growth Rate of E-bikes (2015-2020)
5.3.5 Global Bicycle and Components Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)
6 Global Bicycle and Components Market Analysis by Regions
6.1 Global Bicycle and Components Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions
6.1.1 Global Bicycle and Components Sales by Regions (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Global Bicycle and Components Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)
6.2 North America Bicycle and Components Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6.3 Europe Bicycle and Components Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6.4 Asia-Pacific Bicycle and Components Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6.5 Middle East and Africa Bicycle and Components Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6.6 South America Bicycle and Components Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9 Asia Pacific Bicycle and Components Market Analysis by Countries
9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market
9.2 Asia Pacific Bicycle and Components Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Bicycle and Components Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Bicycle and Components Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)
9.3 China Bicycle and Components Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9.4 Japan Bicycle and Components Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9.5 South Korea Bicycle and Components Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9.6 India Bicycle and Components Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9.7 Southeast Asia Bicycle and Components Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9.8 Australia Bicycle and Components Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
10 Middle East and Africa Bicycle and Components Market Analysis by Countries
10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market
10.2 Middle East and Africa Bicycle and Components Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries
10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Bicycle and Components Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Bicycle and Components Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)
10.3 Saudi Arabia Bicycle and Components Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
10.4 UAE Bicycle and Components Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
10.5 Egypt Bicycle and Components Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
10.6 Nigeria Bicycle and Components Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
10.7 South Africa Bicycle and Components Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
11 South America Bicycle and Components Market Analysis by Countries
11.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market
11.2 South America Bicycle and Components Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries
11.2.1 South America Bicycle and Components Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
11.2.2 South America Bicycle and Components Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)
11.3 Brazil Bicycle and Components Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
11.4 Argentina Bicycle and Components Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
11.5 Columbia Bicycle and Components Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
11.6 Chile Bicycle and Components Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Currie Technologies
12.1.1 Currie Technologies Basic Information
12.1.2 Bicycle and Components Product Introduction
12.1.3 Currie Technologies Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.2 Accell Group
12.2.1 Accell Group Basic Information
12.2.2 Bicycle and Components Product Introduction
12.2.3 Accell Group Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.3 Dorel Industries
12.3.1 Dorel Industries Basic Information
12.3.2 Bicycle and Components Product Introduction
12.3.3 Dorel Industries Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.4 Cycleurope
12.4.1 Cycleurope Basic Information
12.4.2 Bicycle and Components Product Introduction
12.4.3 Cycleurope Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.5 Cannondale Bicycle
12.5.1 Cannondale Bicycle Basic Information
12.5.2 Bicycle and Components Product Introduction
12.5.3 Cannondale Bicycle Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
…………..Continued
