ACSR Industry June 2021 Middle East and Africa Market Research Report 2026

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the ACSR industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The ACSR market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global ACSR market covered in Chapter 12:

Midal Cables Ltd.

Hengtong Group

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

JSK Industries Pvt. Ltd

Eland Cables

General Cable

Omni Cable

Oman Cables

Nexans

Tratos

Prysmian Group

Nehring Electrical Works Company

3M

Southwire Company

K M Cables & Conductors

American Wire Group

TEXCAN

Tongda Cable

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the ACSR market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

ACSR

ACSR/AW

ACSR/TW

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the ACSR market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Primary and Secondary Distribution Conductor

Bare Overhead Transmission Conductor

Messenger Support

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Table of Content

1 ACSR Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of ACSR

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the ACSR industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global ACSR Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global ACSR Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global ACSR Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global ACSR Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on ACSR Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of ACSR Analysis

3.2 Major Players of ACSR

3.3 ACSR Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of ACSR

3.3.3 Labor Cost of ACSR

3.4 Market Distributors of ACSR

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of ACSR Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global ACSR Market, by Type

4.1 Global ACSR Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global ACSR Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global ACSR Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global ACSR Value and Growth Rate of ACSR

4.3.2 Global ACSR Value and Growth Rate of ACSR/AW

4.3.3 Global ACSR Value and Growth Rate of ACSR/TW

4.4 Global ACSR Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 ACSR Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global ACSR Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global ACSR Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global ACSR Consumption and Growth Rate of Primary and Secondary Distribution Conductor (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global ACSR Consumption and Growth Rate of Bare Overhead Transmission Conductor (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global ACSR Consumption and Growth Rate of Messenger Support (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global ACSR Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global ACSR Market Analysis by Regions

….. continued

