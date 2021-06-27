Global Impetigo Treatment Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 856.2 Mn By 2026

According to the latest report published by Acute Market Reports “Impetigo Treatment Market – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2018-2026,” the global Impetigo treatment market was valued at US$ 448.6 Mn in 2017 and expected to reach US$ 856.2 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

The global impetigo treatment market identified to be worth US$ 856.2 Mn by 2026 from US$ 448.6 Mn in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. The impetigo is a superficial skin infection caused by gram-positive bacteria, Staphylococcus aureus or Streptococcus pyogenes. The infection is reported to be highly prevalent in children under the age of 14. According to Asha C. Bowen, et al. “The Global Epidemiology of Impetigo: A Systematic Review of the Population Prevalence of Impetigo and Pyoderma”. PLoS One 2015; 10(8), the global point-prevalence of impetigo has risen from 111 million in 2000 to 162 million in 2015, and the majority of the cases are observed in Oceania region particularly in low & middle-income countries. High point-prevalence of impetigo is the prime factor accounting to the surge of the impetigo treatment market. Additionally, the awareness regarding pediatric skin diseases and growing healthcare infrastructure fuel the market growth. Moreover, the evolving resistance of the microbes due to frequent usage is a prime concern and burdens the manufacturers to develop effective antibiotics, thereby accounting for market growth.

Based on the drug class, the global impetigo treatment market is segmented into cephalosporins, fusidane, lincosamide, penicillin, penicillin-like antibiotics, pleuromutilin, pseudomonic acid A, quinolone, sulfonamides and folic acid inhibitors, and tetracyclines. In 2017, penicillin segment dominated the global impetigo treatment market due to high preference by the physicians. Penicillin-like antibiotics segment tailed the penicillin segment and accounted for over 15% of the global share, in terms of value.

Based on geographical demarcation, in 2017, North America led the global market with over 34% of the market share, in terms of value, and expected to retain its lead during the forecast period. The well-established healthcare infrastructure and growing awareness regarding skin diseases are the prime factors for the supremacy of North America. Europe tailed North America followed by Asia Pacific region, in terms of value. Since the fusidane/fusidic acid is not available in the United States, so the treatment pattern vary from the European region.

The global impetigo treatment market witness the presence of numerous players as the treatment includes antibiotics only. Several global and local manufacturers compete in the market and form a fragmented market. Some of the key players in the market include GlaxoSmithKline plc, Karalex Pharma, LLC, Leo Pharma A/S, Lupin Limited, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Ranbaxy Laboratories Limited, Roche Holding AG, SANDOZ GmbH, Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

