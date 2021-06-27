Global Gluten-Free Food Market Projected To Grow With A CAGR Of 9.3% From 2018 To 2026

According to the latest report published by Acute Market Reports “Global Gluten-Free Food Market – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2018-2026,” the global gluten-free food market accounted for a volume of 465.7 kilotons in 2017, with the market volume expected to grow with a CAGR of 8.1% from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

The global gluten-free food market accounted for 465.7 kilo tons in 2017 growing with a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. Gluten-free products under bakery includes muffins, bagels, breads, crackers, baking mixes, rolls, buns, cookies and baking powder. In 2017, gluten-free bakery products segment dominated the global gluten-free food market by value and projected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

Gluten-free bakery products enables the consumers to have access to new products. Texture, taste and shelf life are the key considerations for gluten-free bakery formulations. Standard gluten-free products available for the ageing population along with presence of varieties of gluten-free products in the market are expected to drive the global gluten-free food market. Other factors such as rising incidents of celiac disease, diabetes coupled with growing awareness among customers to tackle these issues are important drivers of global gluten-free food market. Increasing incidents of celiac problems, gluten allergy cases, autoimmune problems coupled with health issues such as indigestion, obesity are also responsible for high demand of products without gluten. In addition to this, other important drivers of this market are increasing number of hypermarket and super market, especially in the developing regions, which increase awareness about gluten-free food among the population coupled with exponential increase of gluten-free bakeries in North America. However, restraints of gluten-free food market are less awareness in regions like Asia Pacific, where customers are unclear between the causes of ‘allergy’ and ‘intolerance’.

In terms of geography, Europe and North America are the most prominent markets mainly due to high awareness of adverse effects of gluten-rich diet. In 2017, Europe held the largest market share in the global gluten-free food market both in terms of value and volume. Strong manufacturing base followed by rapid growth of gluten-free bakery products, especially, in Italy and Germany is expected to drive the Europe gluten-free food market. This is estimated to augment the demand for gluten-free bakery products sales and therefore, drive the need for health conscious consumers in the future. Prominent retail presence, government initiatives inclined to gluten-free diet, some gluten-free sources such as corn, quinoa and sorghum for making bakery products used in U.S and Canada. North America, on the other hand is considered as the fastest growing markets owing to presence of robust manufacturing base of gluten-free products in the U.S along with increasing number of celiac patients. Europe accounted for the major share of the global gluten-free food market in 2017 and expected to show dominance in the upcoming years. Frequent product innovation offers varieties of opportunities to the gluten-free food market leaders coupled with rising celiac patients with increasing awareness for gluten-free products in the population are the factors driving growth of this market in the region.

Key market players in the global gluten-free food market include Dr. Schär AG / SPA, Freedom Foods Group Ltd., Pinnacle Foods, General Mills, Gruma, Hain Celestial Group, Amy’s Kitchen, Enjoy Life Foods, Kraft Heinz Company and Kellogg Company.

