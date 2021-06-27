Global Vertebral Compression Fracture Repair Devices Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 4,876.1 Mn By 2026

The latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Vertebral Compression Fracture Repair Devices Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2018 – 2026,” the global vertebral compression fracture repair devices market was valued at US$ 2,380.7 Mn in 2017 and expected to reach US$ 4,876.1 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 8.25 % from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

The International Osteoporosis Foundation has mentioned in its 2016 report that women above 50 years of age have 16% and higher risk to develop a vertebral fracture, as against men in the same age group having a lifetime risk of 5%. Vertebral compression fracture (VCF) is related to aggravating back pain, immobility, loss of vertebral height and reduced pulmonary function. VCF has a huge impact on the quality of life as it causes distorted body image, low self-esteem and depression. It has become noteworthy that only one third of VCF has recognized clinical attention and the undiagnosed cases have been related to morbidity in geriatric population worldwide. Calcium supplements have proved to be a good remedy in postmenopausal women to maintain healthy bone density and high protein diet intake in elderly population helps to prevent occurrence of vertebral compression fracture.

In 2017, vertebroplasty dominated the procedure segment owing to its low cost and huge popularity among orthopedic surgeons throughout the globe. It is the surgical procedure of first choice for patients suffering with impending fracture & pain and metastatic lesions. The limitations of vertebroplasty are post-surgery additional costs incurred by patients due to higher complication rates related to surgery such as nerve root irritation and the risk of cement flowing outside the bone before hardening. Kyphoplasty will eventually capture larger market share, as it is the most advanced technique used in VCF repair surgery. Implanting inflated balloon in the fractured vertebrae is helpful in restoring the vertebral height and flexibility. Moreover, excellent patient compliance post surgery and affordable reimbursement scenario together drive the kyphoplasty market.

North America is domicile to key players such as Stryker Corporation, Cook Medical DePuy Synthes and many more, which cater vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty devices for treatment of vertebral compression fracture. Moreover rising demand for minimally invasive procedures and affordable reimbursement scenario contribute towards the dominance of North America for VCF repair devices market. Asia Pacific is keen to display excellent growth during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026 owing to huge population base suffering with osteoporosis. Increasing morbidity in geriatric patients with vertebral compression fracture, and rampant growth in orthopedic specialty clinics drive the Asia Pacific VCF repair devices market.

The prominent players actively engaged in the vertebral compression fracture repair devices market are CareFusion Corporation, Cook Medical, Inc., DFine, Inc., DePuy Synthes, Inc., Osseon LLC, Globus Medical, Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Medtronic plc, Stryker Corporation, Orthovita, Inc. and VEXIM SA.

Key Market Trends:

• Increasing pool of geriatric population suffering with osteoporosis

• Affordable reimbursement scenario for minimally invasive surgical procedures involved in treatment of vertebral fracture repair

• Severe traumatic road accidents are on a rise and unhealthy lifestyle such as excessive smoking and consumption causing secondary osteoporosis which results in VCF

• Rising preference for kyphoplasty surgical procedure as compared to vertebroplasty due to excellent clinical outcomes

The Global Vertebral Compression Fracture Repair Devices Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2016-2026 Base Year 2017 Forecast Period 2018-2026 Historical Year 2016 Unit USD Billion Segmentation By Procedure Segment (2016–2026; US$ Mn) By Geography Segment (2016–2026; US$ Mn)

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the vertebral column fracture repair devices market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for vertebral column fracture repair devices?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the vertebral column fracture repair devices market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global vertebral column fracture repair devices market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the vertebral column fracture repair devices market worldwide?

