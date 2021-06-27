Language Services Industry June 2021 Global Market Research Report 2020

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Language Services industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Language Services market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Language Services market covered in Chapter 12:

Welocalize

Lionbridge

SDL Language Services

TransPerfect

RWS Group

Teleperformance

Semantix

Mayflower Language Services

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Language Services market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Translation

Interpreting

Subtitling

Software And Website Globalisation

Language Technology Tools Development

International Conference Organisation

Language Teaching

Linguistic Consultancy

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Language Services market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Healthcare

ICT

BFSI

Government

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Language Services Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Language Services

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Language Services industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Language Services Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Language Services Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Language Services Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Language Services Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Language Services Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Language Services Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Language Services

3.3 Language Services Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Language Services

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Language Services

3.4 Market Distributors of Language Services

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Language Services Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Language Services Market, by Type

4.1 Global Language Services Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Language Services Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Language Services Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Language Services Value and Growth Rate of Translation

4.3.2 Global Language Services Value and Growth Rate of Interpreting

4.3.3 Global Language Services Value and Growth Rate of Subtitling

4.3.4 Global Language Services Value and Growth Rate of Software And Website Globalisation

4.3.5 Global Language Services Value and Growth Rate of Language Technology Tools Development

4.3.6 Global Language Services Value and Growth Rate of International Conference Organisation

4.3.7 Global Language Services Value and Growth Rate of Language Teaching

4.3.8 Global Language Services Value and Growth Rate of Linguistic Consultancy

4.4 Global Language Services Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Language Services Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Language Services Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Language Services Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Language Services Consumption and Growth Rate of Healthcare (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Language Services Consumption and Growth Rate of ICT (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Language Services Consumption and Growth Rate of BFSI (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Language Services Consumption and Growth Rate of Government (2015-2020)

6 Global Language Services Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Language Services Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Language Services Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Language Services Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Language Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Language Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Language Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Language Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Language Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Language Services Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Language Services Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Language Services Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Language Services Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Language Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Language Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Language Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Language Services Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Language Services Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Language Services Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Language Services Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Language Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Language Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Language Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Language Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Language Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Language Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….CONTINUED

