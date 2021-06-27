Electric 2 Wheel Vehicle Industry June 2021 Middle East and Africa Market Research Report 2026

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.
In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Electric 2 Wheel Vehicle industry.
Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.
In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.
The Electric 2 Wheel Vehicle market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:
Key players in the global Electric 2 Wheel Vehicle market covered in Chapter 12:
Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co.,Ltd.
Torrot Electric Europa S.L.
YO bykes
Li Ma Bicycle Industry Group Co., Ltd.
AIMA Technology Co., Ltd
Dongguan Tailing Electric Vehicle Co., Ltd.
Bodo Electric Vehicle Group
Lohia Auto Industries
Zero Motorcycles Inc.
Yadea Tech. Group Co., Ltd.
Zhejiang Luyuan Electric Vehicle
Bayerische Motoren Werke (BMW) AG
Byvin Corporation
Gogoro, Inc.
Govecs GmbH
In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Electric 2 Wheel Vehicle market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:
24V
36V
48V
Others (12V, 60V, 72V)
In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Electric 2 Wheel Vehicle market from 2015 to 2025 covers:
Racing
Daily Commute
Off-road Use
Others
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:
North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
TABLE OF CONTENT :
Table of Content
1 Electric 2 Wheel Vehicle Introduction and Market Overview
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Overview of Electric 2 Wheel Vehicle
1.3 Scope of The Study
1.3.1 Key Market Segments
1.3.2 Players Covered
1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Electric 2 Wheel Vehicle industry
1.4 Methodology of The Study
1.5 Research Data Source
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Electric 2 Wheel Vehicle Market Size, 2015 – 2020
2.1.2 Global Electric 2 Wheel Vehicle Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020
2.1.3 Global Electric 2 Wheel Vehicle Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020
2.1.4 Global Electric 2 Wheel Vehicle Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025
2.2 Business Environment Analysis
2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview
2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Electric 2 Wheel Vehicle Industry Development
3 Industry Chain Analysis
3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Electric 2 Wheel Vehicle Analysis
3.2 Major Players of Electric 2 Wheel Vehicle
3.3 Electric 2 Wheel Vehicle Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.3.1 Production Process Analysis
3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Electric 2 Wheel Vehicle
3.3.3 Labor Cost of Electric 2 Wheel Vehicle
3.4 Market Distributors of Electric 2 Wheel Vehicle
3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Electric 2 Wheel Vehicle Analysis
3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain
3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time
3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally
4 Global Electric 2 Wheel Vehicle Market, by Type
4.1 Global Electric 2 Wheel Vehicle Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Electric 2 Wheel Vehicle Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.3 Global Electric 2 Wheel Vehicle Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)
4.3.1 Global Electric 2 Wheel Vehicle Value and Growth Rate of 24V
4.3.2 Global Electric 2 Wheel Vehicle Value and Growth Rate of 36V
4.3.3 Global Electric 2 Wheel Vehicle Value and Growth Rate of 48V
4.3.4 Global Electric 2 Wheel Vehicle Value and Growth Rate of Others (12V, 60V, 72V)
4.4 Global Electric 2 Wheel Vehicle Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)
5 Electric 2 Wheel Vehicle Market, by Application
5.1 Downstream Market Overview
5.2 Global Electric 2 Wheel Vehicle Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.3 Global Electric 2 Wheel Vehicle Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)
5.3.1 Global Electric 2 Wheel Vehicle Consumption and Growth Rate of Racing (2015-2020)
5.3.2 Global Electric 2 Wheel Vehicle Consumption and Growth Rate of Daily Commute (2015-2020)
5.3.3 Global Electric 2 Wheel Vehicle Consumption and Growth Rate of Off-road Use (2015-2020)
5.3.4 Global Electric 2 Wheel Vehicle Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)
6 Global Electric 2 Wheel Vehicle Market Analysis by Regions
6.1 Global Electric 2 Wheel Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions
6.1.1 Global Electric 2 Wheel Vehicle Sales by Regions (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Global Electric 2 Wheel Vehicle Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)
6.2 North America Electric 2 Wheel Vehicle Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6.3 Europe Electric 2 Wheel Vehicle Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6.4 Asia-Pacific Electric 2 Wheel Vehicle Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6.5 Middle East and Africa Electric 2 Wheel Vehicle Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6.6 South America Electric 2 Wheel Vehicle Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
7 North America Electric 2 Wheel Vehicle Market Analysis by Countries
7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market
7.2 North America Electric 2 Wheel Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries
7.2.1 North America Electric 2 Wheel Vehicle Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
7.2.2 North America Electric 2 Wheel Vehicle Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)
7.3 United States Electric 2 Wheel Vehicle Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
7.4 Canada Electric 2 Wheel Vehicle Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
7.5 Mexico Electric 2 Wheel Vehicle Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8 Europe Electric 2 Wheel Vehicle Market Analysis by Countries
8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market
8.2 Europe Electric 2 Wheel Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries
8.2.1 Europe Electric 2 Wheel Vehicle Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
8.2.2 Europe Electric 2 Wheel Vehicle Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)
8.3 Germany Electric 2 Wheel Vehicle Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8.4 UK Electric 2 Wheel Vehicle Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8.5 France Electric 2 Wheel Vehicle Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8.6 Italy Electric 2 Wheel Vehicle Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8.7 Spain Electric 2 Wheel Vehicle Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8.8 Russia Electric 2 Wheel Vehicle Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9 Asia Pacific Electric 2 Wheel Vehicle Market Analysis by Countries
9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market
9.2 Asia Pacific Electric 2 Wheel Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Electric 2 Wheel Vehicle Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Electric 2 Wheel Vehicle Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)
9.3 China Electric 2 Wheel Vehicle Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9.4 Japan Electric 2 Wheel Vehicle Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9.5 South Korea Electric 2 Wheel Vehicle Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9.6 India Electric 2 Wheel Vehicle Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9.7 Southeast Asia Electric 2 Wheel Vehicle Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9.8 Australia Electric 2 Wheel Vehicle Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
10 Middle East and Africa Electric 2 Wheel Vehicle Market Analysis by Countries
10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market
10.2 Middle East and Africa Electric 2 Wheel Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries
10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Electric 2 Wheel Vehicle Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Electric 2 Wheel Vehicle Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)
10.3 Saudi Arabia Electric 2 Wheel Vehicle Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
10.4 UAE Electric 2 Wheel Vehicle Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
10.5 Egypt Electric 2 Wheel Vehicle Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
10.6 Nigeria Electric 2 Wheel Vehicle Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
10.7 South Africa Electric 2 Wheel Vehicle Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
11 South America Electric 2 Wheel Vehicle Market Analysis by Countries
11.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market
11.2 South America Electric 2 Wheel Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries
11.2.1 South America Electric 2 Wheel Vehicle Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
11.2.2 South America Electric 2 Wheel Vehicle Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)
11.3 Brazil Electric 2 Wheel Vehicle Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
11.4 Argentina Electric 2 Wheel Vehicle Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
11.5 Columbia Electric 2 Wheel Vehicle Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
11.6 Chile Electric 2 Wheel Vehicle Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co.,Ltd.
12.1.1 Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co.,Ltd. Basic Information
12.1.2 Electric 2 Wheel Vehicle Product Introduction
12.1.3 Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co.,Ltd. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.2 Torrot Electric Europa S.L.
12.2.1 Torrot Electric Europa S.L. Basic Information
12.2.2 Electric 2 Wheel Vehicle Product Introduction
12.2.3 Torrot Electric Europa S.L. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.3 YO bykes
12.3.1 YO bykes Basic Information
12.3.2 Electric 2 Wheel Vehicle Product Introduction
12.3.3 YO bykes Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.4 Li Ma Bicycle Industry Group Co., Ltd.
12.4.1 Li Ma Bicycle Industry Group Co., Ltd. Basic Information
12.4.2 Electric 2 Wheel Vehicle Product Introduction
12.4.3 Li Ma Bicycle Industry Group Co., Ltd. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.5 AIMA Technology Co., Ltd
12.5.1 AIMA Technology Co., Ltd Basic Information
12.5.2 Electric 2 Wheel Vehicle Product Introduction
12.5.3 AIMA Technology Co., Ltd Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.6 Dongguan Tailing Electric Vehicle Co., Ltd.
12.6.1 Dongguan Tailing Electric Vehicle Co., Ltd. Basic Information
12.6.2 Electric 2 Wheel Vehicle Product Introduction
12.6.3 Dongguan Tailing Electric Vehicle Co., Ltd. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.7 Bodo Electric Vehicle Group
12.7.1 Bodo Electric Vehicle Group Basic Information
12.7.2 Electric 2 Wheel Vehicle Product Introduction
12.7.3 Bodo Electric Vehicle Group Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.8 Lohia Auto Industries
12.8.1 Lohia Auto Industries Basic Information
12.8.2 Electric 2 Wheel Vehicle Product Introduction
12.8.3 Lohia Auto Industries Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.9 Zero Motorcycles Inc.
12.9.1 Zero Motorcycles Inc. Basic Information
12.9.2 Electric 2 Wheel Vehicle Product Introduction
12.9.3 Zero Motorcycles Inc. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
…………..Continued
