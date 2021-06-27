Global Anti-Inflammatory Therapeutics Market To Reach Worth US$ 130.6 Bn By 2026

According to the latest report published by Acute Market Reports “Anti-inflammatory Therapeutics Market – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2018-2026,” the global anti-inflammatory therapeutics market is projected to reach US$ 130.6 Bn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

Anti-inflammatory therapeutics market projected to US$ 130.6 Bn by 2026 with CAGR of 8.5% throughout the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. Biologics and immune selective anti-inflammatory derivatives (ImSAIDs) are the promising drugs classes that will play the main role in the market.

According to World Health Organization (WHO), around 235 Mn individuals experience the ill effects of asthma around the globe. Symptomatic help amid the inflammation gives alleviation to the patients suffering from inflammatory diseases. In spite of the fact that there are numerous anti-inflammatory drugs present in the market, still, there is an essential requirement for better and novel anti-inflammatory therapeutics drugs with slighter side effects and improved efficacy.

Based on the drug types, the global anti-inflammatory therapeutics market is segmented into biologics, corticosteroids, immune selective anti-inflammatory derivatives (ImSAIDs), and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs); additionally, the indication studied in this report are categorized into COPD, multiple sclerosis, IBD, psoriatic arthritis, gout, and Others (Osteoarthritis, Systemic Lupus, Psoriasis). Rising prevalence of inflammatory diseases and the strong drug pipeline would additionally boost the anti-inflammatory therapeutics market.

Geographically, overall anti-inflammatory therapeutics market is projected for Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and North America. As for the revenue share, in 2017, North America drives the global market and projected that the situation will remain steady amid the forecast period. However, the dominance of North America will be evidently challenged by the Asia Pacific. There are huge chances for market penetration in countries like Mexico, India, and China to the market occupiers at present having a hold in established countries. The need for anti-inflammatory therapeutics drugs has become prominent in the Asia Pacific due to rapid development of the economy, developing healthcare facilities and immense patient base.

The Global Anti-inflammatory Therapeutics Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2016-2026 Base Year 2017 Forecast Period 2018-2026 Historical Year 2016 Unit USD Billion Segmentation By Drug Types Segment (2016–2026; US$ Bn) By Indication Segment (2016–2026; US$ Bn) By Geography Segment (2016–2026; US$ Bn)

*Complete segmentation list is on report page

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the anti inflammatory therapeutics market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for anti inflammatory therapeutics?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the anti inflammatory therapeutics market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global anti inflammatory therapeutics market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the anti inflammatory therapeutics market worldwide?

