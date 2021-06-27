Global Baggage Scanners Market To Reach US$ 2.68 Bn By 2026

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports, “Baggage Scanners Market (By End-use (Transit (Railway Stations, Airports, and Sea Ports), Government & Border Checkpoints, and Commercial Facilities), By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World)) – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Landscape, 2018 -2026”, the global baggage scanners market is expected to reach US$ 2.68 Bn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast from 2018 to 2026 .

Browse the full Baggage Scanners Market report at https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/baggage-scanners-market

Market Insights

The count of terror plots by jihadist groups against Western countries has increased substantially over the last few years. Groups like the ISIS are encouraging their acolytes to attack Western countries involved in the military programs in Iraq and Syria. In light of the same, the relevance of intelligence and security systems has intensified. In view of growing threats from terrorist organizations, rise in drugs trafficking, and growing cross border tensions between countries, efforts have been made by the governments to strengthen the security infrastructure at different terminals including seaports, airports, railway stations, cross border checkpoints, and commercial facilities. The willingness shown by the government to invest in the development of robust security infrastructure augurs well with the market growth. With improving standard of living and consequent rise in air travelers, airport authorities are compelled to deploy smart and intelligent security checkpoint solutions to improve operational efficiency. For instance, to prevent travelers from queuing-up near the security terminals and ensure smooth passenger flow, Airports Authority of India (AAI) in February 2018 placed an order worth excess US$ 50 Mn with Smiths Detection for baggage scanners to be installed at nine different airports across India. In addition, compliance with the aviation legislations has mandated airport authorities to modernize their current security infrastructure, thereby driving new baggage scanner installations. An EU directive mandated all airport authorities in Europe to deploy robust and sufficient perimeter and airfield security by 2015. While the developed economies including North America and Europe are estimated to witness a steady growth, Asia Pacific and the Middle East are poised to experience a considerable uptrend.

Competitive Insights:

Lack of product differentiation is the major challenge faced by manufacturers of baggage scanners. Hence, product innovation and new technology development are expected to be the go-to strategies for manufacturers in the market. Some of the leading vendors profiled in the study include Adani Systems Inc., 3DX-RAY Ltd., Kapri Corp., Astrophysics Inc., MinXray, Inc., L-3 Communications Security & Detection Systems, Westminster International Ltd., OSI Systems, Inc., Smith Detection, Safran Identity & Security (Morpho Detection), Analogic Corporation, Eurologix Security, and Leidos Holdings, Inc. Since good portion of baggage scanner sales is through contracts to government agencies and transport authorities, manufacturers are focused on ensuring long-term association with their customers.

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the baggage scanners market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for baggage scanners?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the baggage scanners market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global baggage scanners market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the baggage scanners market worldwide?

About Acute Market Reports

Acute Market Reports is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,

New York, NY 10008

United States

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free(US/CANADA): +1-855-455-8662

Website: https://www.acutemarketreports.com