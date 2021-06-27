Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Connections Industry June 2021 Global Market Research Report 2020

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

GET FREE SAMPLE PDF : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/6172347-covid-19-outbreak-global-machine-to-machine-m2m

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Connections industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Connections market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/june-2021-report-on-global-rail-milling-train-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-2026-2021-06-04

Key players in the global Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Connections market covered in Chapter 12:

Kore Wireless Group

Idefigo Group Limited

Afero, Inc.

China Mobile Ltd.

AT&T Inc.

Commsolid GmbH

Sprint Corporation

ElefonaKTiebolaget Lm Ericsson

Cisco Systems Inc.

Telefonica, S.A

Meshify, Inc.

Deutsche Telekom AG

Gemalto N.V.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Sierra Wireless Inc.

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Intel Corporation

Orange S.A.

Vodafone Group PLC

Telit Communications

U-Blox Holding AG

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Verizon Communication Inc.

Fanstel Corporation

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Connections market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Wired Technologies

Wireless Technologies

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/june-2021-report-on-global-natural-and-organic-hair-care-products-industry-supply-and-demand-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2026-2021-06-08

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Connections market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Healthcare

Utilities

Automotive & Transportation

Retail

Consumer Electronics

Security & Surveillance

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/june-2021-report-on-global-automotive-rubber-injection-molding-parts-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2026-2021-06-07

Table of Contents

1 Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Connections Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Connections

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Connections industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Connections Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Connections Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Connections Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Connections Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Connections Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Connections Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Connections

3.3 Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Connections Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Connections

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Connections

3.4 Market Distributors of Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Connections

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Connections Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Connections Market, by Type

4.1 Global Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Connections Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Connections Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Connections Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Connections Value and Growth Rate of Wired Technologies

4.3.2 Global Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Connections Value and Growth Rate of Wireless Technologies

4.4 Global Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Connections Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Connections Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Connections Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Connections Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Connections Consumption and Growth Rate of Healthcare (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Connections Consumption and Growth Rate of Utilities (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Connections Consumption and Growth Rate of Automotive & Transportation (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Connections Consumption and Growth Rate of Retail (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Global Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Connections Consumption and Growth Rate of Consumer Electronics (2015-2020)

5.3.6 Global Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Connections Consumption and Growth Rate of Security & Surveillance (2015-2020)

5.3.7 Global Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Connections Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Connections Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Connections Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Connections Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Connections Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Connections Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Connections Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Connections Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Connections Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Connections Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Connections Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Connections Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Connections Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Connections Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Connections Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Connections Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Connections Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Connections Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Connections Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Connections Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Connections Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Connections Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Connections Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Connections Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Connections Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Connections Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Connections Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Connections Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Connections Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Connections Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Connections Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Connections Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Connections Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Connections Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Connections Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Connections Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Connections Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/june-2021-report-on-global-smoke-evacuation-units-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2026-2021-06-08

10 Middle East and Africa Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Connections Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Connections Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Connections Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Connections Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Connections Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Connections Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Connections Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Connections Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Connections Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 South America Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Connections Market Analysis by Countries

11.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

11.2 South America Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Connections Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

11.2.1 South America Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Connections Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

11.2.2 South America Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Connections Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

11.3 Brazil Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Connections Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.4 Argentina Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Connections Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.5 Columbia Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Connections Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.6 Chile Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Connections Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Kore Wireless Group

12.1.1 Kore Wireless Group Basic Information

12.1.2 Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Connections Product Introduction

12.1.3 Kore Wireless Group Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.2 Idefigo Group Limited

12.2.1 Idefigo Group Limited Basic Information

12.2.2 Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Connections Product Introduction

12.2.3 Idefigo Group Limited Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.3 Afero, Inc.

12.3.1 Afero, Inc. Basic Information

12.3.2 Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Connections Product Introduction

12.3.3 Afero, Inc. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.4 China Mobile Ltd.

12.4.1 China Mobile Ltd. Basic Information

12.4.2 Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Connections Product Introduction

12.4.3 China Mobile Ltd. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.5 AT&T Inc.

12.5.1 AT&T Inc. Basic Information

12.5.2 Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Connections Product Introduction

12.5.3 AT&T Inc. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.6 Commsolid GmbH

12.6.1 Commsolid GmbH Basic Information

12.6.2 Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Connections Product Introduction

12.6.3 Commsolid GmbH Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.7 Sprint Corporation

12.7.1 Sprint Corporation Basic Information

12.7.2 Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Connections Product Introduction

12.7.3 Sprint Corporation Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.8 ElefonaKTiebolaget Lm Ericsson

12.8.1 ElefonaKTiebolaget Lm Ericsson Basic Information

12.8.2 Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Connections Product Introduction

12.8.3 ElefonaKTiebolaget Lm Ericsson Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.9 Cisco Systems Inc.

12.9.1 Cisco Systems Inc. Basic Information

12.9.2 Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Connections Product Introduction

12.9.3 Cisco Systems Inc. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.10 Telefonica, S.A

12.10.1 Telefonica, S.A Basic Information

12.10.2 Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Connections Product Introduction

12.10.3 Telefonica, S.A Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.11 Meshify, Inc.

12.11.1 Meshify, Inc. Basic Information

12.11.2 Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Connections Product Introduction

12.11.3 Meshify, Inc. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.12 Deutsche Telekom AG

12.12.1 Deutsche Telekom AG Basic Information

12.12.2 Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Connections Product Introduction

12.12.3 Deutsche Telekom AG Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.13 Gemalto N.V.

12.13.1 Gemalto N.V. Basic Information

12.13.2 Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Connections Product Introduction

12.13.3 Gemalto N.V. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.14 NXP Semiconductors N.V.

12.14.1 NXP Semiconductors N.V. Basic Information

12.14.2 Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Connections Product Introduction

12.14.3 NXP Semiconductors N.V. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.15 Sierra Wireless Inc.

12.15.1 Sierra Wireless Inc. Basic Information

12.15.2 Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Connections Product Introduction

12.15.3 Sierra Wireless Inc. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.16 Texas Instruments Incorporated

12.16.1 Texas Instruments Incorporated Basic Information

12.16.2 Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Connections Product Introduction

12.16.3 Texas Instruments Incorporated Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.17 Intel Corporation

12.17.1 Intel Corporation Basic Information

12.17.2 Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Connections Product Introduction

12.17.3 Intel Corporation Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.18 Orange S.A.

12.18.1 Orange S.A. Basic Information

12.18.2 Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Connections Product Introduction

12.18.3 Orange S.A. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.19 Vodafone Group PLC

12.19.1 Vodafone Group PLC Basic Information

12.19.2 Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Connections Product Introduction

12.19.3 Vodafone Group PLC Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.20 Telit Communications

12.20.1 Telit Communications Basic Information

12.20.2 Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Connections Product Introduction

12.20.3 Telit Communications Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.21 U-Blox Holding AG

12.21.1 U-Blox Holding AG Basic Information

12.21.2 Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Connections Product Introduction

12.21.3 U-Blox Holding AG Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.22 Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

12.22.1 Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. Basic Information

12.22.2 Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Connections Product Introduction

12.22.3 Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.23 Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

12.23.1 Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. Basic Information

12.23.2 Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Connections Product Introduction

12.23.3 Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.24 Verizon Communication Inc.

12.24.1 Verizon Communication Inc. Basic Information

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105