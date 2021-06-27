Global Urology Endoscopes Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 1,848.4 Mn By 2026

The latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Urology Endoscopes Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2018 – 2026,” the global urology endoscopes market was valued at US$ 871.0 Mn in 2017, and is expected to reach US$ 1,848.4 Mn by 2026 expanding at a CAGR of 8.68% from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights:

Urology endoscope technology is undergoing tremendous upgradation wherein miniaturization of the optical technology will constitute the future of surgical procedures. Tiny nanobiotics and nano-bots shall be released in the bloodstream to target the malignancies in the urology region. Ureteroscopes have been coupled with metal oxide conductor technology which has improved vision and drastically reduced surgical timings in the management of renal calculi.

Resectoscopes are widely used by urologist for the diagnosis of urethral endothelium. Saline resectoscopes are useful in the treatment of voids in urinary bladder and preventing TURP syndrome. Cystoscopes are available in different sizes with specialized ergonomic designs for the diagnosis and treatment of hematuria and interstitial cystitis. Ureteroscopes are finding huge therapeutic application in the diagnosis and treatment of urolithiasis.

Urethral and urinary bladder complications are more frequent owing to the rising incidence of urinary tract infection and unsafe sex. Mucosal wall scarring results in hematuria and painful micturition. Urolithiasis is occurring at a rapid pace due to rising prevalence of hypercalciuria and uric acid enriched dietary intake.

North America is the leader in the urology endoscopes market owing to its evolved healthcare infrastructure performing accurate diagnosis and increasing number of patients suffering with lower urinary tract infection. Technical advancement in the lenses and camera utilized in urology endoscopes has led to the emergence of domestic players creating competitive environment for key players in Asia Pacific region. Supportive regulatory environment for urology endoscopes contributes to the growth of Asia Pacific market.

The leaders in the global urology endoscopes market are Karl Storz, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cook Medical, Inc., Covidien Plc, Richard Wolf GmbH, Ethicon Endo-Surgery, Inc., Invendo Medical GmbH, Olympus Corporation, Siemens Healthcare and Stryker Corporation.

Key Market Movements:

Increasing number of patients suffering with renal complications such as urinary bladder injuries and renal calculi

Technical advancement in the lenses and camera utilized for visualization and latest ergonomic design drives the demand for new urology endoscopes

Supportive regulatory environment for urology endoscopes in developing countries contributes to the market growth.

