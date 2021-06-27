Global Threat Intelligence Market To Grow At A 17.2% CAGR Between 2018 And 2026

According to a new market report published by Acute Market Reports Inc., “Global Threat Intelligence Market (By Component (Solutions, and Services), By Deployment Model (Cloud, On-premise), By Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, Energy and Utilities, Manufacturing, Education, Government & Defense, and Others))- Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast 2018 – 2026”, the global threat intelligence market is expected to witness a growth of 17.2% CAGR during the forecast period 2018 – 2026.

Product Insights

Organizations across the globe are spending huge amount on network security due to rising incidences of cyber-crimes. Business enterprises are deploying threat intelligence solutions for their ability to empower organizations remediate, respond, and predict threats effectively. Managing network-related cyber threats is an ongoing effort by organizations in view of expanding technology landscape. A threat intelligence solution can be a handy tool if the possibilities such as identity of attacker and motivation behind the attack are considered instead of simply making efforts to defend every conceivable threat. Furthermore, advancements in technology resulting in digital transformation among businesses and government organizations has augmented cyber-risks and threat breaches over the last few years. Organizations need to be proficient in terms of objectives that helps them support business processes and security policies. It also strengthens their overall strategy with respect to security, thereby enabling organization to manage cyber-related risks more effectively and efficiently. The need for every organization is to review if their architecture and security governance is acceptable and strong enough to protect themselves from security breaches. Efficient and appropriate threat intelligence maximizes an organization’s investment in systems, products, and people by providing insights that strengthen their overall security architecture. All these factors are expected to collectively drive the global threat intelligence market over the forecast period 2018 – 2026.

Competitive Insights:

The global threat intelligence market is moderately fragmented with top 4 players accounting for over 30% of the overall revenue. Some of the major and established players identified in the global threat intelligence market include IBM Corporation, Dell Technologies, Inc., Check Point Technologies Ltd., FireEye, Inc., Juniper Networks, Inc., LookingGlass Cyber Solutions, Inc., LogRythm, Inc., Optiv Security Inc., McAfee, LLC, Trend Micro, Symantec Corporation, and Webroot Inc.

