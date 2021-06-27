CAR-T cell Therapy Market Expected To Exhibit Double Digit Growth During The Forecast Period

The latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “CAR-T cell Therapy Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2018 – 2026,” the global CAR-T cell therapy market was valued at US$ 72.0 Mn in 2017 expanding at a CAGR of 51.1% from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

The CAR-T cell therapy market is driven by factors such as rising prevalence of cancer, growing research in the immune-oncology, and massive funding from government health institution and pharma giants in CAR-T cell therapy development. The diagnosis of acute ALL is very ambiguous as the symptoms overlap with Non-Hodgkin lymphoma. World Health Organization guidelines have postulated that acute lymphocytic leukemia can be prevented up to a certain extent by prohibiting the exposure to radiation, chemical, viral infection, cigarette smoking and prolonged exposure to gasoline and electromagnetic fields. The traditional approach adopted for the treatment of leukemia was blood transfusion to increase the count of healthy blood cells, antibiotics used to curb the spread of infection and chemotherapy to kill the leukemia cells present in the bone marrow. However, advances in the cell therapy and gene therapy has have rendered the development of oncology treatment by body’s own immune system. The FDA approved CAR-T cell therapy are Axicabtagene ciloleucel (Yescarta) and Tisagenleucel (Kymriah),). Currently CD19 antigens have been approved by USFDA for the treatment of relapsed b-cell acute lymphocytic leukemia. Whereas, there are more than 2,000 candidates in the clinical trials for different cancer indications.

CD19 antigens as CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of B cell acute lymphocytic leukemia and increasing number of children suffering with acute lymphocytic leukemia is responsible for the dominance of ALL. Geographically, North America dominated the CAR-T cell therapy market due to approval of two CAR-T cell therapy candidates in the region. Moreover, rising prevalence of relapsed acute lymphocytic leukemia and technological advancement in the screening of cancer drives the CAR-T cells therapy market. Moreover, the domicile of pharmaceutical companies pioneering in CAR-T cell therapy further increases the dominance of United States. Increasing geriatric population suffering with leukemia and government initiatives to fight cancer will result in the growth of CAR-T cell therapy in Europe and Asia Pacific. However, penetration of CAR-T cell therapy within low and middle income economies are primarily hampered owing to the unavailability of suitable healthcare infrastructure and the lack of disposable income for such premium priced therapeutic options. The major pharmaceutical players actively engaged in the CAR-T cell therapy market are Gilead Sciences, Inc., Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Immune Therapeutics, Celgene Corporation, Cellectis, Kite Pharma, Eureka Therapeutics, Juno Therapeutics, Sorrento Therapeutics and Novartis AG among others.

Key Market Movements:

• Rising prevalence of patients suffering with relapsed b cell acute lymphocytic leukemia

• Proactive role adopted by regulatory agencies for the expedited approval of CAR T cell therapy

• Promising pipeline for CAR-T cell therapy focusing on CD22, CD30 antigens for the treatment of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and acute myeloid leukemia respectively

• Higher adoption of Immunotherapy for cancer treatment in North America and Europe contribute towards the growth of the market

• Partnerships, collaboration and capital funding between pharmaceutical giants and budding biotechnology to increase research and development of immunotherapy for cancer treatment

