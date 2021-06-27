Service Procurement Industry June 2021 Middle East and Africa Market Research Report 2026

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Service Procurement industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Service Procurement market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Service Procurement market covered in Chapter 12:

PRO Unlimited

Upwork

Workmarket

Superior Group

Field Nation

Beeline

Peoplefluent

DCR Workforce

Pixid

Enlighta

Provade

SAP Fieldglass

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Service Procurement market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Contingent Workforce Management

Freelancer Management

Services Governance

MSA Management

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Service Procurement market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Content

1 Service Procurement Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Service Procurement

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Service Procurement industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Service Procurement Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Service Procurement Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Service Procurement Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Service Procurement Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Service Procurement Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Service Procurement Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Service Procurement

3.3 Service Procurement Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Service Procurement

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Service Procurement

3.4 Market Distributors of Service Procurement

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Service Procurement Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Service Procurement Market, by Type

4.1 Global Service Procurement Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Service Procurement Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Service Procurement Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Service Procurement Value and Growth Rate of Contingent Workforce Management

4.3.2 Global Service Procurement Value and Growth Rate of Freelancer Management

4.3.3 Global Service Procurement Value and Growth Rate of Services Governance

4.3.4 Global Service Procurement Value and Growth Rate of MSA Management

4.4 Global Service Procurement Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Service Procurement Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Service Procurement Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Service Procurement Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Service Procurement Consumption and Growth Rate of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Service Procurement Consumption and Growth Rate of Large Enterprises (2015-2020)

6 Global Service Procurement Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Service Procurement Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Service Procurement Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Service Procurement Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Service Procurement Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Service Procurement Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Service Procurement Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Service Procurement Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Service Procurement Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….. continued

