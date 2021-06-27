Rising Prevalence Of Neonatal Pulmonary Hypertension And Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Will Assist The Market Growth Of Nitric Oxide Therapy Systems

The latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Nitric Oxide Therapy Systems Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2018 – 2026,” the global nitric oxide therapy systems market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.19 % from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

Nitric oxide is produced in the human body by an enzymatic reaction of nitric oxide synthase on L-arginine. Constitutive nitric oxide synthase and inducible nitric oxide synthase are 2 varieties formed in the human body. The deficiency of NOS causes pulmonary diseases such as neonate pulmonary hypertension and acute respiratory distress syndrome. Manufacturers are actively engaged in providing nitric oxide inhalation devices to overcome the complications of pulmonary ailments. INOpulse (Bellerophon Therapeutics) is automatically adjusted in accordance with the patients breathing pattern in order to deliver constant flow of nitric oxide at a fixed dose. Triple lumen nasal cannula is also provided to deliver accurate dose of nitric oxide to the ailing patient. maniNO (EKU Elektronik GmbH) provides blend of oxygen and nitric oxide with high precision and is applicable as manual ventilation, ambulatory services and MRI environment. The dosing capacity is from 0 ppm to 40 ppm and adjustable flow of 0 l/min to15 l/min.

Durability and lightweight are the meritorious features that increase the demand for portable nitric oxide therapy systems. Relatively low cost, versatility and easy fabrication of the auxiliary holding devices with the main ventilation unit makes fixed nitric oxide therapy systems a lucrative option in the ambulatory care and hospitals.

Hospitals and clinics widely utilize the nitric oxide inhalation therapy in the neonate and intensive care unit to address ailments related to pulmonary disorders and increasing demand for pediatric cardiopulmonary bypass surgery procedures for treating cardiopulmonary ailments. Homecare settings finds huge application of nitric oxide therapy systems for the rehabilitation of geriatric patients suffering with acute respiratory distress syndrome.

North America is the market leader in nitric oxide therapy systems due to the rising prevalence of acute respiratory distress syndrome in the adult population and the presence of key players actively engaged in the manufacturing of nitric oxide therapy systems. Asia Pacific will dominate the market in the near future on account of the rising prevalence of neonate pulmonary hypertension. Competitive market formed due to the emergence of local providers of nitric oxide therapy systems contribute to the growth of Asia Pacific market.

The manufacturers spearheading in the production of nitric oxide therapy systems are Bellerophon Therapeutics, BOC Healthcare, Dan Hammer Health Ltd., EKU Elektronik GmbH, GeNO LLC, International Biomedical, SLE, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, Praxair, Inc. and Vapotherm.

Key Market Movements:

Rising prevalence of neonatal pulmonary hypertension and acute respiratory distress syndrome

Recent technical advancements in the manufacturing of nitric oxide therapy systems will contribute to its market growth

Supportive regulatory environment for nitric oxide therapy systems

