Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Industry June 2021 Global Market Research Report 2020

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.
In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification industry.
Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.
In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.
The Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:
Key players in the global Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification market covered in Chapter 12:
Grifols
Alere
Promega
Hologic
ThermoFish
Meridian Bioscience
NEB
PreAnalytiX
Quidel Corporation
Biomerieux
Lucigen
Ustar
Eiken Chemical
OptiGene
In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:
LAMP
HDA
Other
In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification market from 2015 to 2025 covers:
Research Use Only
Foods Inspection
Environment Inspection
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:
North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2025
Table of Contents
1 Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Introduction and Market Overview
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Overview of Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification
1.3 Scope of The Study
1.3.1 Key Market Segments
1.3.2 Players Covered
1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification industry
1.4 Methodology of The Study
1.5 Research Data Source
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Market Size, 2015 – 2020
2.1.2 Global Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020
2.1.3 Global Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020
2.1.4 Global Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025
2.2 Business Environment Analysis
2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview
2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Industry Development
3 Industry Chain Analysis
3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Analysis
3.2 Major Players of Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification
3.3 Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.3.1 Production Process Analysis
3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification
3.3.3 Labor Cost of Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification
3.4 Market Distributors of Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification
3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Analysis
3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain
3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time
3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally
4 Global Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Market, by Type
4.1 Global Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.3 Global Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)
4.3.1 Global Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Value and Growth Rate of LAMP
4.3.2 Global Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Value and Growth Rate of HDA
4.3.3 Global Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Value and Growth Rate of Other
4.4 Global Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)
5 Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Market, by Application
5.1 Downstream Market Overview
5.2 Global Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.3 Global Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)
5.3.1 Global Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Consumption and Growth Rate of Research Use Only (2015-2020)
5.3.2 Global Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Consumption and Growth Rate of Foods Inspection (2015-2020)
5.3.3 Global Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Consumption and Growth Rate of Environment Inspection (2015-2020)
6 Global Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Market Analysis by Regions
6.1 Global Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions
6.1.1 Global Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Sales by Regions (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Global Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)
6.2 North America Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6.3 Europe Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6.4 Asia-Pacific Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6.5 Middle East and Africa Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6.6 South America Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
7 North America Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Market Analysis by Countries
7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market
7.2 North America Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries
7.2.1 North America Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
7.2.2 North America Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)
7.3 United States Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
7.4 Canada Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
7.5 Mexico Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8 Europe Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Market Analysis by Countries
8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market
8.2 Europe Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries
8.2.1 Europe Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
8.2.2 Europe Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)
8.3 Germany Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8.4 UK Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8.5 France Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8.6 Italy Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8.7 Spain Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8.8 Russia Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9 Asia Pacific Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Market Analysis by Countries
9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market
9.2 Asia Pacific Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)
9.3 China Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9.4 Japan Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9.5 South Korea Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9.6 India Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9.7 Southeast Asia Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9.8 Australia Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
10 Middle East and Africa Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Market Analysis by Countries
10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market
10.2 Middle East and Africa Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries
10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)
10.3 Saudi Arabia Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
10.4 UAE Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
10.5 Egypt Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
10.6 Nigeria Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
10.7 South Africa Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
11 South America Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Market Analysis by Countries
11.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market
11.2 South America Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries
11.2.1 South America Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
11.2.2 South America Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)
11.3 Brazil Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
11.4 Argentina Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
11.5 Columbia Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
11.6 Chile Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Grifols
12.1.1 Grifols Basic Information
12.1.2 Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Product Introduction
12.1.3 Grifols Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.2 Alere
12.2.1 Alere Basic Information
12.2.2 Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Product Introduction
12.2.3 Alere Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.3 Promega
12.3.1 Promega Basic Information
12.3.2 Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Product Introduction
12.3.3 Promega Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.4 Hologic
12.4.1 Hologic Basic Information
12.4.2 Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Product Introduction
12.4.3 Hologic Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.5 ThermoFish
12.5.1 ThermoFish Basic Information
12.5.2 Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Product Introduction
12.5.3 ThermoFish Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.6 Meridian Bioscience
12.6.1 Meridian Bioscience Basic Information
12.6.2 Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Product Introduction
12.6.3 Meridian Bioscience Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.7 NEB
12.7.1 NEB Basic Information
12.7.2 Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Product Introduction
12.7.3 NEB Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.8 PreAnalytiX
12.8.1 PreAnalytiX Basic Information
12.8.2 Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Product Introduction
12.8.3 PreAnalytiX Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.9 Quidel Corporation
12.9.1 Quidel Corporation Basic Information
12.9.2 Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Product Introduction
12.9.3 Quidel Corporation Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.10 Biomerieux
12.10.1 Biomerieux Basic Information
12.10.2 Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Product Introduction
12.10.3 Biomerieux Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.11 Lucigen
12.11.1 Lucigen Basic Information
12.11.2 Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Product Introduction
12.11.3 Lucigen Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.12 Ustar
12.12.1 Ustar Basic Information
12.12.2 Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Product Introduction
12.12.3 Ustar Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.13 Eiken Chemical
12.13.1 Eiken Chemical Basic Information
12.13.2 Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Product Introduction
12.13.3 Eiken Chemical Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.14 OptiGene
12.14.1 OptiGene Basic Information
12.14.2 Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Product Introduction
12.14.3 OptiGene Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
13 Industry Outlook
13.1 Market Driver Analysis
13.1.2 Market Restraints Analysis
13.1.3 Market Trends Analysis
13.2 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
13.3 News of Product Release
14 Global Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Market Forecast
14.1 Global Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Type (2020-2025)
14.1.1 LAMP Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)
14.1.2 HDA Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)
14.1.3 Other Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)
…continued
