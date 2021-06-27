Fintech Lending Industry June 2021 Global Market Research Report 2020

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Fintech Lending industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Fintech Lending market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Fintech Lending market covered in Chapter 12:

Opploans

Credit Karma

Braviant Holdings

Vouch

Tala

C2FO

AVANT

Lending Club

Affirm

Funding Circle

Earnest

Kabbage

PeerIQ

Fundbox

Orchard

OnDeck

GoRefi

PROSPER

SoFi

ZestFinance

CrediFi

Wonga

NAV

Fundera

Bond Street

Borro

SALT Lending

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Fintech Lending market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Digital Payments

Personal Finance

Alternative Lending

Alternative Financing

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Fintech Lending market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Business Loans

Personal Loans

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Fintech Lending Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Fintech Lending

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Fintech Lending industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Fintech Lending Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Fintech Lending Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Fintech Lending Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Fintech Lending Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Fintech Lending Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Fintech Lending Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Fintech Lending

3.3 Fintech Lending Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Fintech Lending

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Fintech Lending

3.4 Market Distributors of Fintech Lending

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Fintech Lending Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Fintech Lending Market, by Type

4.1 Global Fintech Lending Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Fintech Lending Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Fintech Lending Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Fintech Lending Value and Growth Rate of Digital Payments

4.3.2 Global Fintech Lending Value and Growth Rate of Personal Finance

4.3.3 Global Fintech Lending Value and Growth Rate of Alternative Lending

4.3.4 Global Fintech Lending Value and Growth Rate of Alternative Financing

4.4 Global Fintech Lending Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Fintech Lending Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Fintech Lending Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Fintech Lending Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Fintech Lending Consumption and Growth Rate of Business Loans (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Fintech Lending Consumption and Growth Rate of Personal Loans (2015-2020)

6 Global Fintech Lending Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Fintech Lending Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Fintech Lending Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Fintech Lending Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Fintech Lending Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Fintech Lending Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Fintech Lending Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Fintech Lending Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Fintech Lending Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Fintech Lending Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Fintech Lending Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Fintech Lending Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Fintech Lending Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Fintech Lending Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Fintech Lending Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Fintech Lending Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Fintech Lending Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Fintech Lending Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Fintech Lending Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Fintech Lending Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Fintech Lending Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Fintech Lending Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Fintech Lending Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Fintech Lending Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Fintech Lending Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Fintech Lending Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Fintech Lending Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Fintech Lending Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Fintech Lending Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Fintech Lending Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Fintech Lending Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Fintech Lending Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Fintech Lending Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Fintech Lending Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Fintech Lending Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Fintech Lending Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa Fintech Lending Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa Fintech Lending Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Fintech Lending Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Fintech Lending Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia Fintech Lending Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE Fintech Lending Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt Fintech Lending Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria Fintech Lending Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa Fintech Lending Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 South America Fintech Lending Market Analysis by Countries

11.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

11.2 South America Fintech Lending Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

11.2.1 South America Fintech Lending Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

11.2.2 South America Fintech Lending Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

11.3 Brazil Fintech Lending Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.4 Argentina Fintech Lending Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.5 Columbia Fintech Lending Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.6 Chile Fintech Lending Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Opploans

12.1.1 Opploans Basic Information

12.1.2 Fintech Lending Product Introduction

12.1.3 Opploans Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.2 Credit Karma

12.2.1 Credit Karma Basic Information

12.2.2 Fintech Lending Product Introduction

12.2.3 Credit Karma Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.3 Braviant Holdings

12.3.1 Braviant Holdings Basic Information

12.3.2 Fintech Lending Product Introduction

12.3.3 Braviant Holdings Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.4 Vouch

12.4.1 Vouch Basic Information

12.4.2 Fintech Lending Product Introduction

12.4.3 Vouch Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.5 Tala

12.5.1 Tala Basic Information

12.5.2 Fintech Lending Product Introduction

12.5.3 Tala Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.6 C2FO

12.6.1 C2FO Basic Information

12.6.2 Fintech Lending Product Introduction

12.6.3 C2FO Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.7 AVANT

12.7.1 AVANT Basic Information

12.7.2 Fintech Lending Product Introduction

12.7.3 AVANT Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.8 Lending Club

12.8.1 Lending Club Basic Information

12.8.2 Fintech Lending Product Introduction

12.8.3 Lending Club Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.9 Affirm

12.9.1 Affirm Basic Information

12.9.2 Fintech Lending Product Introduction

12.9.3 Affirm Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.10 Funding Circle

12.10.1 Funding Circle Basic Information

12.10.2 Fintech Lending Product Introduction

12.10.3 Funding Circle Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.11 Earnest

12.11.1 Earnest Basic Information

12.11.2 Fintech Lending Product Introduction

12.11.3 Earnest Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.12 Kabbage

12.12.1 Kabbage Basic Information

12.12.2 Fintech Lending Product Introduction

12.12.3 Kabbage Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.13 PeerIQ

12.13.1 PeerIQ Basic Information

12.13.2 Fintech Lending Product Introduction

12.13.3 PeerIQ Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.14 Fundbox

12.14.1 Fundbox Basic Information

12.14.2 Fintech Lending Product Introduction

12.14.3 Fundbox Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.15 Orchard

12.15.1 Orchard Basic Information

12.15.2 Fintech Lending Product Introduction

12.15.3 Orchard Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.16 OnDeck

12.16.1 OnDeck Basic Information

12.16.2 Fintech Lending Product Introduction

12.16.3 OnDeck Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.17 GoRefi

12.17.1 GoRefi Basic Information

12.17.2 Fintech Lending Product Introduction

12.17.3 GoRefi Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.18 PROSPER

12.18.1 PROSPER Basic Information

12.18.2 Fintech Lending Product Introduction

12.18.3 PROSPER Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.19 SoFi

12.19.1 SoFi Basic Information

12.19.2 Fintech Lending Product Introduction

12.19.3 SoFi Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.20 ZestFinance

12.20.1 ZestFinance Basic Information

12.20.2 Fintech Lending Product Introduction

12.20.3 ZestFinance Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.21 CrediFi

12.21.1 CrediFi Basic Information

12.21.2 Fintech Lending Product Introduction

12.21.3 CrediFi Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.22 Wonga

12.22.1 Wonga Basic Information

12.22.2 Fintech Lending Product Introduction

12.22.3 Wonga Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.23 NAV

12.23.1 NAV Basic Information

12.23.2 Fintech Lending Product Introduction

12.23.3 NAV Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.24 Fundera

12.24.1 Fundera Basic Information

12.24.2 Fintech Lending Product Introduction

12.24.3 Fundera Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.25 Bond Street

12.25.1 Bond Street Basic Information

12.25.2 Fintech Lending Product Introduction

12.25.3 Bond Street Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.26 Borro

12.26.1 Borro Basic Information

12.26.2 Fintech Lending Product Introduction

12.26.3 Borro Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.27 SALT Lending

12.27.1 SALT Lending Basic Information

12.27.2 Fintech Lending Product Introduction

12.27.3 SALT Lending Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

13 Industry Outlook

13.1 Market Driver Analysis

13.1.2 Market Restraints Analysis

13.1.3 Market Trends Analysis

13.2 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

13.3 News of Product Release

14 Global Fintech Lending Market Forecast

14.1 Global Fintech Lending Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Type (2020-2025)

14.1.1 Digital Payments Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.1.2 Personal Finance Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.1.3 Alternative Lending Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.1.4 Alternative Financing Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2 Global Fintech Lending Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Application (2020-2025)

14.2.1 Business Loans Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.2 Personal Loans Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3 Fintech Lending Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

14.3.1 North America Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.2 Europe Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.3 Asia Pacific Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.4 Middle East and Africa Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.5 South America Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

15 New Project Feasibility Analysis

15.1 Industry Barriers and New Entrants SWOT Analysis

15.1.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

15.1.2 New Entrants SWOT Analysis

15.2 Analysis and Suggestions on New Project Investment

List of Tables and Figures

Figure Product Picture of Fintech Lending

Table Product Specification of Fintech Lending

Table Fintech Lending Key Market Segments

Table Key Players Fintech Lending Covered

Figure Global Fintech Lending Market Size, 2015 – 2025

Table Different Types of Fintech Lending

Figure Global Fintech Lending Value ($) Segment by Type from 2015-2020

Figure Global Fintech Lending Market Share by Types in 2019

Table Different Applications of Fintech Lending

Figure Global Fintech Lending Value ($) Segment by Applications from 2015-2020

Figure Global Fintech Lending Market Share by Applications in 2019

Figure Global Fintech Lending Market Share by Regions in 2019

Figure North America Fintech Lending Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Europe Fintech Lending Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

…continued

