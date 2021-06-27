Smart Connected Devices June 2021 Global Market Research Report 2025

A smart device is an electronic device that is typically connected to other devices or networks through different wireless protocols such as Bluetooth, NFC, wireless network.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Smart Connected Devices industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Smart Connected Devices market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Smart Connected Devices market covered in Chapter 12:

ZTE Corporation

Acer Inc.

HTC Corporation

Gionee Communication Equipment Co. Ltd

LG Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Dell Inc.

Sony Corporation

Lenovo Group Ltd.

Apple Inc.

Blackberry Ltd.

Videocon Industries Ltd.

Nokia Networks

Micromax Informatics

Hewlett-Packard

Motorola Solutions Inc.

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Smart Connected Devices market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Smartphones

Smart Watch

Smart Glasses

Wireless Printers

Smart Meters

Media Players

Tablets

Smart Cameras

Connected Bulbs

Others

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Smart Connected Devices market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Smart Connected Devices Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Smart Connected Devices

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Smart Connected Devices industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Smart Connected Devices Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Smart Connected Devices Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Smart Connected Devices Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Smart Connected Devices Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Smart Connected Devices Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Smart Connected Devices Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Smart Connected Devices

3.3 Smart Connected Devices Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Smart Connected Devices

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Smart Connected Devices

3.4 Market Distributors of Smart Connected Devices

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Smart Connected Devices Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Smart Connected Devices Market, by Type

4.1 Global Smart Connected Devices Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Smart Connected Devices Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Smart Connected Devices Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Smart Connected Devices Value and Growth Rate of Smartphones

4.3.2 Global Smart Connected Devices Value and Growth Rate of Smart Watch

4.3.3 Global Smart Connected Devices Value and Growth Rate of Smart Glasses

4.3.4 Global Smart Connected Devices Value and Growth Rate of Wireless Printers

4.3.5 Global Smart Connected Devices Value and Growth Rate of Smart Meters

4.3.6 Global Smart Connected Devices Value and Growth Rate of Media Players

4.3.7 Global Smart Connected Devices Value and Growth Rate of Tablets

4.3.8 Global Smart Connected Devices Value and Growth Rate of Smart Cameras

4.3.9 Global Smart Connected Devices Value and Growth Rate of Connected Bulbs

4.3.10 Global Smart Connected Devices Value and Growth Rate of Others

4.4 Global Smart Connected Devices Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Smart Connected Devices Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Smart Connected Devices Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Smart Connected Devices Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Smart Connected Devices Consumption and Growth Rate of Industrial (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Smart Connected Devices Consumption and Growth Rate of Commercial (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Smart Connected Devices Consumption and Growth Rate of Residential (2015-2020)

6 Global Smart Connected Devices Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Smart Connected Devices Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Smart Connected Devices Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Smart Connected Devices Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Smart Connected Devices Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Smart Connected Devices Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Smart Connected Devices Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Smart Connected Devices Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Smart Connected Devices Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Smart Connected Devices Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Smart Connected Devices Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Smart Connected Devices Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Smart Connected Devices Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Smart Connected Devices Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Smart Connected Devices Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Smart Connected Devices Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Smart Connected Devices Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Smart Connected Devices Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Smart Connected Devices Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Smart Connected Devices Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Smart Connected Devices Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Smart Connected Devices Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Smart Connected Devices Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Smart Connected Devices Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Smart Connected Devices Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Smart Connected Devices Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

…continued

