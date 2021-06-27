Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) Industry June 2021 Global Market Research Report 2020

Mobile satellite services (MSS) refers to networks of communications satellites intended for use with mobile and portable wireless telephones.

The Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) market revenue was xx.xx Million USD in 2019, and will reach xx.xx Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of x.x% during 2020-2025.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) market covered in Chapter 12:

Tesacom

Inmarsat Inc

GlobalStar Corporation

Iridium Communications, Inc

Thuraya Telecommunications Company

Telstra Corporation Ltd

Intelsat, S.A.

ORBCOMM, Inc

Ericsson AB

ViaSat Inc.

Singtel Satellite

Echostar Corporation

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Video Service

Data Service

Voice Service

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Land

Air

Maritime

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Mobile Satellite Services (MSS)

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Mobile Satellite Services (MSS)

3.3 Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Mobile Satellite Services (MSS)

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Mobile Satellite Services (MSS)

3.4 Market Distributors of Mobile Satellite Services (MSS)

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) Market, by Type

4.1 Global Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) Value and Growth Rate of Video Service

4.3.2 Global Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) Value and Growth Rate of Data Service

4.3.3 Global Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) Value and Growth Rate of Voice Service

4.4 Global Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) Consumption and Growth Rate of Land (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) Consumption and Growth Rate of Air (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) Consumption and Growth Rate of Maritime (2015-2020)

6 Global Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….CONTINUED

