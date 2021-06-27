Grid Scale Energy Storage Systems Industry June 2021 Middle East and Africa Market Research Report 2026

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Grid Scale Energy Storage Systems industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Grid Scale Energy Storage Systems market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Grid Scale Energy Storage Systems market covered in Chapter 12:

Tianjin Lishen Battery Co., Ltd.

Kyushu Electric Power Company

Korea Electric Power Corporation

ABB

Mitsubishi

SAFT

KOKAM

LG

EDF

Hokkaido Electric Power Company

Panasonic

Sonnenbatterie GmbH

Duke Energy Corporation

GE Energy Storage

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd

Tesla Inc

Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.

Parker Hannifin

Siemens

Sharp Corporation

NGK Insulators Ltd.

Dynapower

RedFlow Energy Storage Solutions

NEC Energy Solutions Inc.

BYD Co. Ltd

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Grid Scale Energy Storage Systems market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Pumped Hydro

Compressed Air Energy Storage (CAES)

Flywheel

Sodium based Battery

Lead-Acid Batteries

Lithium-ion Batteries

Sodium-Sulfur (NaS) Batteries

Flow Batteries

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Grid Scale Energy Storage Systems market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Renewable Energy Generation

Distributed and Micronet

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Table of Content

1 Grid Scale Energy Storage Systems Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Grid Scale Energy Storage Systems

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Grid Scale Energy Storage Systems industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Grid Scale Energy Storage Systems Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Grid Scale Energy Storage Systems Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Grid Scale Energy Storage Systems Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Grid Scale Energy Storage Systems Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Grid Scale Energy Storage Systems Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Grid Scale Energy Storage Systems Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Grid Scale Energy Storage Systems

3.3 Grid Scale Energy Storage Systems Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Grid Scale Energy Storage Systems

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Grid Scale Energy Storage Systems

3.4 Market Distributors of Grid Scale Energy Storage Systems

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Grid Scale Energy Storage Systems Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Grid Scale Energy Storage Systems Market, by Type

4.1 Global Grid Scale Energy Storage Systems Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Grid Scale Energy Storage Systems Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Grid Scale Energy Storage Systems Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Grid Scale Energy Storage Systems Value and Growth Rate of Pumped Hydro

4.3.2 Global Grid Scale Energy Storage Systems Value and Growth Rate of Compressed Air Energy Storage (CAES)

4.3.3 Global Grid Scale Energy Storage Systems Value and Growth Rate of Flywheel

4.3.4 Global Grid Scale Energy Storage Systems Value and Growth Rate of Sodium based Battery

4.3.5 Global Grid Scale Energy Storage Systems Value and Growth Rate of Lead-Acid Batteries

4.3.6 Global Grid Scale Energy Storage Systems Value and Growth Rate of Lithium-ion Batteries

4.3.7 Global Grid Scale Energy Storage Systems Value and Growth Rate of Sodium-Sulfur (NaS) Batteries

4.3.8 Global Grid Scale Energy Storage Systems Value and Growth Rate of Flow Batteries

4.4 Global Grid Scale Energy Storage Systems Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Grid Scale Energy Storage Systems Market, by Application

….. continued

