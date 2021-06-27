Hotels Industry June 2021 Global Market Research Report 2025

The hospitality industry covers lodging and dining services. It comprise businesses that provide customers with lodging, prepared meals, snacks and beverages for immediate consumption. It includes both accommodation and food service establishments as the two activities are often combined at the same establishment.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Hotels industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Hotels market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Hotels market covered in Chapter 12:

Accor Group

Atlantis The Palm Limited

Delaware North

Jumeirah International LLC,

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.

Indian Hotels Co Ltd.

Aramark Corporation

Compass Group plc

ITC Ltd.

Elior Group

Marriott International Inc.

Sodexo

Ovations Food Services

Thompson Hospitality

Starwood Hotels and Resorts Worldwide Inc.

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Hotels market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Business Hotel

Suite Hotel

Airport Hotel

Resorts Hotel

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Hotels market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Travel

Business

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Hotels Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Hotels

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Hotels industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Hotels Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Hotels Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Hotels Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Hotels Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Hotels Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Hotels Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Hotels

3.3 Hotels Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Hotels

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Hotels

3.4 Market Distributors of Hotels

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Hotels Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Hotels Market, by Type

4.1 Global Hotels Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Hotels Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Hotels Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Hotels Value and Growth Rate of Business Hotel

4.3.2 Global Hotels Value and Growth Rate of Suite Hotel

4.3.3 Global Hotels Value and Growth Rate of Airport Hotel

4.3.4 Global Hotels Value and Growth Rate of Resorts Hotel

4.4 Global Hotels Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Hotels Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Hotels Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Hotels Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Hotels Consumption and Growth Rate of Travel (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Hotels Consumption and Growth Rate of Business (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Hotels Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global Hotels Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Hotels Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Hotels Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Hotels Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Hotels Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Hotels Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Hotels Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Hotels Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Hotels Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Hotels Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Hotels Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Hotels Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Hotels Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Hotels Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Hotels Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Hotels Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Hotels Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Hotels Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Hotels Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Hotels Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Hotels Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Hotels Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Hotels Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Hotels Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Hotels Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Hotels Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Hotels Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Hotels Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Hotels Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Hotels Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Hotels Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Hotels Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Hotels Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Hotels Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Hotels Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Hotels Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa Hotels Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa Hotels Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Hotels Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Hotels Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia Hotels Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE Hotels Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt Hotels Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria Hotels Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)