Pharmaceuticals Cold Chain Logistics Industry June 2021 Global Market Research Report 2020

Pharmaceuticals Cold Chain Logistics industry refers to an ongoing series of refrigerated supply chain activities, including refrigeration and transportation from production sites to consumer destinations.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Pharmaceuticals Cold Chain Logistics industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Pharmaceuticals Cold Chain Logistics market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Pharmaceuticals Cold Chain Logistics market covered in Chapter 12:

DHL Supply Chain

Expeditors International of Washington

Bio Pharma Logistics

Kerry Logistics

Americold Logistics

Agility

United Parcel Service

KUEHNE + NAGEL

C.H. Robinson Worldwide

XPO Logistics Inc.

Air Canada Cargo

FedEx

DSV

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Pharmaceuticals Cold Chain Logistics market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Air

Road

Sea

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Pharmaceuticals Cold Chain Logistics market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

BioPharma

Chemical Pharma

Specialially Pharma

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Pharmaceuticals Cold Chain Logistics Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Pharmaceuticals Cold Chain Logistics

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Pharmaceuticals Cold Chain Logistics industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Pharmaceuticals Cold Chain Logistics Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Pharmaceuticals Cold Chain Logistics Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Pharmaceuticals Cold Chain Logistics Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Pharmaceuticals Cold Chain Logistics Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Pharmaceuticals Cold Chain Logistics Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Pharmaceuticals Cold Chain Logistics Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Pharmaceuticals Cold Chain Logistics

3.3 Pharmaceuticals Cold Chain Logistics Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Pharmaceuticals Cold Chain Logistics

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Pharmaceuticals Cold Chain Logistics

3.4 Market Distributors of Pharmaceuticals Cold Chain Logistics

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Pharmaceuticals Cold Chain Logistics Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Pharmaceuticals Cold Chain Logistics Market, by Type

4.1 Global Pharmaceuticals Cold Chain Logistics Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Pharmaceuticals Cold Chain Logistics Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Pharmaceuticals Cold Chain Logistics Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Pharmaceuticals Cold Chain Logistics Value and Growth Rate of Air

4.3.2 Global Pharmaceuticals Cold Chain Logistics Value and Growth Rate of Road

4.3.3 Global Pharmaceuticals Cold Chain Logistics Value and Growth Rate of Sea

4.4 Global Pharmaceuticals Cold Chain Logistics Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Pharmaceuticals Cold Chain Logistics Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Pharmaceuticals Cold Chain Logistics Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Pharmaceuticals Cold Chain Logistics Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Pharmaceuticals Cold Chain Logistics Consumption and Growth Rate of BioPharma (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Pharmaceuticals Cold Chain Logistics Consumption and Growth Rate of Chemical Pharma (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Pharmaceuticals Cold Chain Logistics Consumption and Growth Rate of Specialially Pharma (2015-2020)

6 Global Pharmaceuticals Cold Chain Logistics Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Pharmaceuticals Cold Chain Logistics Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Pharmaceuticals Cold Chain Logistics Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Pharmaceuticals Cold Chain Logistics Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Pharmaceuticals Cold Chain Logistics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Pharmaceuticals Cold Chain Logistics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Pharmaceuticals Cold Chain Logistics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Pharmaceuticals Cold Chain Logistics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Pharmaceuticals Cold Chain Logistics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Pharmaceuticals Cold Chain Logistics Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Pharmaceuticals Cold Chain Logistics Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Pharmaceuticals Cold Chain Logistics Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Pharmaceuticals Cold Chain Logistics Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Pharmaceuticals Cold Chain Logistics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Pharmaceuticals Cold Chain Logistics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Pharmaceuticals Cold Chain Logistics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….CONTINUED

