After-school Tutoring Industry June 2021 Global Market Research Report 2020

The increasing competition among the students for getting admission into renowned colleges is likely to fuel the private tutoring market across the globe in the future…

The After-school Tutoring market revenue was xx.xx Million USD in 2019, and will reach xx.xx Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of x.x% during 2020-2025.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the After-school Tutoring industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The After-school Tutoring market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global After-school Tutoring market covered in Chapter 12:

Mandarin Rocks

Ambrow Education

Chegg

American Tutor

Chuanke.com

Web International English

TutorZ

China Distance Education Holdings

Brighter Minds Tutoring

Xueda Education Group

Manhattan Review

iTutorGroup

Kaplan

EF Education First

Tutors in China

Eduboard

MindLaunch

New Oriental Education and Technology Group

TAL Education

TAL Education Group

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the After-school Tutoring market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Primary school

Secondary school

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the After-school Tutoring market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Subject Specific

English

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 After-school Tutoring Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of After-school Tutoring

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the After-school Tutoring industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global After-school Tutoring Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global After-school Tutoring Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global After-school Tutoring Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global After-school Tutoring Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on After-school Tutoring Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of After-school Tutoring Analysis

3.2 Major Players of After-school Tutoring

3.3 After-school Tutoring Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of After-school Tutoring

3.3.3 Labor Cost of After-school Tutoring

3.4 Market Distributors of After-school Tutoring

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of After-school Tutoring Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global After-school Tutoring Market, by Type

4.1 Global After-school Tutoring Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global After-school Tutoring Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global After-school Tutoring Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global After-school Tutoring Value and Growth Rate of Primary school

4.3.2 Global After-school Tutoring Value and Growth Rate of Secondary school

4.4 Global After-school Tutoring Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 After-school Tutoring Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global After-school Tutoring Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global After-school Tutoring Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global After-school Tutoring Consumption and Growth Rate of Subject Specific (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global After-school Tutoring Consumption and Growth Rate of English (2015-2020)

6 Global After-school Tutoring Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global After-school Tutoring Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global After-school Tutoring Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global After-school Tutoring Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America After-school Tutoring Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe After-school Tutoring Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific After-school Tutoring Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa After-school Tutoring Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America After-school Tutoring Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America After-school Tutoring Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America After-school Tutoring Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America After-school Tutoring Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America After-school Tutoring Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States After-school Tutoring Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada After-school Tutoring Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico After-school Tutoring Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe After-school Tutoring Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe After-school Tutoring Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe After-school Tutoring Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe After-school Tutoring Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany After-school Tutoring Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK After-school Tutoring Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France After-school Tutoring Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy After-school Tutoring Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain After-school Tutoring Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia After-school Tutoring Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….CONTINUED

