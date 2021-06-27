4D Printing IndustryJune 2021 Middle East and Africa Market Research Report 2020

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the 4D Printing industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The 4D Printing market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global 4D Printing market covered in Chapter 12:

Organovo Holdings

Stratasys

Materialise NV

Exone

3D Systems Corporation

Autodesk

Hewlett Packard Corp.

Dassault Systemes SA

ARC Centre of Excellence for Electromaterials Science (ACES)

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the 4D Printing market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Programmable Carbon Fiber

Programmable Wood – Custom Printed Wood Grain

Programmable Textiles

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the 4D Printing market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Military & Defense

Aerospace

Automotive

Textile

Healthcare

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

4D Printing Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of 4D Printing

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the 4D Printing industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global 4D Printing Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global 4D Printing Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global 4D Printing Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global 4D Printing Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on 4D Printing Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of 4D Printing Analysis

3.2 Major Players of 4D Printing

3.3 4D Printing Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of 4D Printing

3.3.3 Labor Cost of 4D Printing

3.4 Market Distributors of 4D Printing

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of 4D Printing Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global 4D Printing Market, by Type

4.1 Global 4D Printing Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global 4D Printing Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global 4D Printing Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global 4D Printing Value and Growth Rate of Programmable Carbon Fiber

4.3.2 Global 4D Printing Value and Growth Rate of Programmable Wood – Custom Printed Wood Grain

4.3.3 Global 4D Printing Value and Growth Rate of Programmable Textiles

4.4 Global 4D Printing Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 4D Printing Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global 4D Printing Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global 4D Printing Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global 4D Printing Consumption and Growth Rate of Military & Defense (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global 4D Printing Consumption and Growth Rate of Aerospace (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global 4D Printing Consumption and Growth Rate of Automotive (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global 4D Printing Consumption and Growth Rate of Textile (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Global 4D Printing Consumption and Growth Rate of Healthcare (2015-2020)

5.3.6 Global 4D Printing Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global 4D Printing Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global 4D Printing Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global 4D Printing Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global 4D Printing Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America 4D Printing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe 4D Printing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific 4D Printing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa 4D Printing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America 4D Printing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America 4D Printing Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America 4D Printing Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America 4D Printing Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America 4D Printing Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States 4D Printing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada 4D Printing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico 4D Printing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe 4D Printing Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe 4D Printing Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe 4D Printing Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe 4D Printing Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany 4D Printing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK 4D Printing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France 4D Printing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy 4D Printing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain 4D Printing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia 4D Printing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific 4D Printing Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific 4D Printing Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific 4D Printing Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific 4D Printing Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China 4D Printing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan 4D Printing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea 4D Printing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India 4D Printing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia 4D Printing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia 4D Printing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….CONTINUED

