Smart Hospitality Industry June 2021 Global Market Research Report 2025

Smart hospitality is a growing sector which leverages the hospitality segment via smart solutions and automated software using digital technology through mobile devices and apps to enhance the customer services. Such technologies enable a great hospitality experience and empowering the guests to select room, room types, and room number through their mobile phones.

GET FREE SAMPLE PDF : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/6013737-covid-19-outbreak-global-smart-hospitality-industry-market

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/june-2021-report-on-global-san-switches-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2026-2021-06-04

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Smart Hospitality industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Smart Hospitality market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Smart Hospitality market covered in Chapter 12:

Johnson Controls

NEC Corporation

Infor, Inc.

SAMSUNG

Schneider Electric

BuildingIQ

Siemens AG

IBM Corporation

Winhotel Solutions

Oracle Corporation

Honeywell International

Huawei Technologies

Cisco Systems, Inc.

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Smart Hospitality market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Hotel Operation Management System

Hotel Building Automation System

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/june-2021-report-on-global-usa-private-lte-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2026-2021-06-08

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Smart Hospitality market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Business Hotel

Heritage & Boutique Hotel

Resorts & Spas Hotel

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/june-2021-report-on-global-automotive-suspension-ecu-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2026-2021-06-08

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Smart Hospitality Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Smart Hospitality

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Smart Hospitality industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Smart Hospitality Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Smart Hospitality Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Smart Hospitality Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Smart Hospitality Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Smart Hospitality Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Smart Hospitality Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Smart Hospitality

3.3 Smart Hospitality Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Smart Hospitality

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Smart Hospitality

3.4 Market Distributors of Smart Hospitality

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Smart Hospitality Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/june-2021-report-on-global-surgery-management-solutions-markt-size-share-value-and-competitive-landsc-ape-2021–20-26-2021-06-08

4 Global Smart Hospitality Market, by Type

4.1 Global Smart Hospitality Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Smart Hospitality Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Smart Hospitality Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Smart Hospitality Value and Growth Rate of Hotel Operation Management System

4.3.2 Global Smart Hospitality Value and Growth Rate of Hotel Building Automation System

4.4 Global Smart Hospitality Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Smart Hospitality Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Smart Hospitality Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Smart Hospitality Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Smart Hospitality Consumption and Growth Rate of Business Hotel (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Smart Hospitality Consumption and Growth Rate of Heritage & Boutique Hotel (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Smart Hospitality Consumption and Growth Rate of Resorts & Spas Hotel (2015-2020)

6 Global Smart Hospitality Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Smart Hospitality Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Smart Hospitality Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Smart Hospitality Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Smart Hospitality Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Smart Hospitality Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Smart Hospitality Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Smart Hospitality Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Smart Hospitality Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Smart Hospitality Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Smart Hospitality Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Smart Hospitality Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Smart Hospitality Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Smart Hospitality Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Smart Hospitality Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Smart Hospitality Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Smart Hospitality Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Smart Hospitality Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Smart Hospitality Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Smart Hospitality Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Smart Hospitality Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Smart Hospitality Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Smart Hospitality Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Smart Hospitality Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Smart Hospitality Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Smart Hospitality Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Smart Hospitality Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Smart Hospitality Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Smart Hospitality Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Smart Hospitality Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Smart Hospitality Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Smart Hospitality Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Smart Hospitality Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Smart Hospitality Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Smart Hospitality Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Smart Hospitality Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105