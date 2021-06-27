Specialty Insurance Industry June 2021 Middle East and Africa Market Research Report 2020

Specialty Insurance is a high-risk, high-return market characterized by underwriting profitability. This insurance is purchased to provide protection for items that are special or unique and are not covered under the standard insurance types due to their unusual characteristics such as diamond necklace, exotic insurance, title insurance, body part insurance, renters insurance, and others.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Specialty Insurance industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Specialty Insurance market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Specialty Insurance market covered in Chapter 12:

AIG

China Life

Manulife

CPIC

Chubb

Hanover Insurance

Tokio Marine

Munich Re

Ironshore

Hudson

Assurant

AXA XL

RenaissanceRe Holdings

PICC

Mapfre

Nationwide

UnitedHealthcare

Selective Insurance

Hiscox

Allianz

Sompo Nipponkoa

Argo Group

Zurich

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Specialty Insurance market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Life Insurance

Property Insurance

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Specialty Insurance market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Commercial

Personal

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Content

1 Specialty Insurance Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Specialty Insurance

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Specialty Insurance industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Specialty Insurance Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Specialty Insurance Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Specialty Insurance Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Specialty Insurance Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Specialty Insurance Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Specialty Insurance Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Specialty Insurance

3.3 Specialty Insurance Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Specialty Insurance

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Specialty Insurance

3.4 Market Distributors of Specialty Insurance

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Specialty Insurance Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

……Continuned

