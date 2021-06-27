Core Banking Solution Industry June 2021 Middle East and Africa Market Research Report 2020

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Core Banking Solution industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Core Banking Solution market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Core Banking Solution market covered in Chapter 12:

Infrasoft

Tata

Temenos

HCL

Capgemini

Oracle

Infosys

Snapshot

Misys

FIS

SAP

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Core Banking Solution market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Software

Services

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Core Banking Solution market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Banks

Financial Institution

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Content

1 Core Banking Solution Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Core Banking Solution

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Core Banking Solution industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Core Banking Solution Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Core Banking Solution Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Core Banking Solution Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Core Banking Solution Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Core Banking Solution Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Core Banking Solution Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Core Banking Solution

3.3 Core Banking Solution Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Core Banking Solution

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Core Banking Solution

3.4 Market Distributors of Core Banking Solution

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Core Banking Solution Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

……Continuned

