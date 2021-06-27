Metallurgy Service IndustryJune 2021 Middle East and Africa Market Research Report 2020

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Metallurgy Service industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Metallurgy Service market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Metallurgy Service market covered in Chapter 12:

Intertek

ALS

Qualimet

SGS

Applied Technical Service

MES

Element

Activation Laboratories Ltd.

ABB

CARIRI-Metallurgy

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Metallurgy Service market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Mechanical Testing

Failure Analysis

Chemical Analysis

NDT and Environmental Testing

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Metallurgy Service market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Industrial

Aerospace

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Metallurgy Service Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Metallurgy Service

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Metallurgy Service industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Metallurgy Service Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Metallurgy Service Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Metallurgy Service Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Metallurgy Service Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Metallurgy Service Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Metallurgy Service Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Metallurgy Service

3.3 Metallurgy Service Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Metallurgy Service

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Metallurgy Service

3.4 Market Distributors of Metallurgy Service

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Metallurgy Service Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Metallurgy Service Market, by Type

4.1 Global Metallurgy Service Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Metallurgy Service Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Metallurgy Service Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Metallurgy Service Value and Growth Rate of Mechanical Testing

4.3.2 Global Metallurgy Service Value and Growth Rate of Failure Analysis

4.3.3 Global Metallurgy Service Value and Growth Rate of Chemical Analysis

4.3.4 Global Metallurgy Service Value and Growth Rate of NDT and Environmental Testing

4.4 Global Metallurgy Service Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Metallurgy Service Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Metallurgy Service Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Metallurgy Service Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Metallurgy Service Consumption and Growth Rate of Automotive (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Metallurgy Service Consumption and Growth Rate of Electrical & Electronics (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Metallurgy Service Consumption and Growth Rate of Industrial (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Metallurgy Service Consumption and Growth Rate of Aerospace (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Global Metallurgy Service Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global Metallurgy Service Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Metallurgy Service Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Metallurgy Service Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Metallurgy Service Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Metallurgy Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Metallurgy Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Metallurgy Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Metallurgy Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Metallurgy Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Metallurgy Service Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Metallurgy Service Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Metallurgy Service Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Metallurgy Service Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Metallurgy Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Metallurgy Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Metallurgy Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….CONTINUED

