Recruitment & Staffing Industry June 2021 Middle East and Africa Market Research Report 2020

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Recruitment & Staffing industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Recruitment & Staffing market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Recruitment & Staffing market covered in Chapter 12:

B3-BRAIN BEHIND BRAND

The Global India Bhubaneswar

Skill Asia

SEO COMPANY ORISSA

Randstad India Ltd.

Corporate Resources

Noble Placement

Vybex Consulting

Tyro Human Resource Pvt. Ltd

Amarjyoti job placement Private Ltd

Alchemy Staffing Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

JOB IN BHUBANESWAR

GlobalHunt India Pvt Ltd

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Recruitment & Staffing market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Recruitment Process Outsourcing

Off-Shoring

Career Transition

Market Intelligence

Recruitment Training Program

Interim Management Recruitment

Others (Consulting, etc.)

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Recruitment & Staffing market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Information Technology Sector

Retail

IT & Telecom

BFSI

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Education

Hospitality

Media & Entertainment

Construction

Logistics

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Content

1 Recruitment & Staffing Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Recruitment & Staffing

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Recruitment & Staffing industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Recruitment & Staffing Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Recruitment & Staffing Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Recruitment & Staffing Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Recruitment & Staffing Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Recruitment & Staffing Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Recruitment & Staffing Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Recruitment & Staffing

3.3 Recruitment & Staffing Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Recruitment & Staffing

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Recruitment & Staffing

3.4 Market Distributors of Recruitment & Staffing

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Recruitment & Staffing Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

……Continuned

