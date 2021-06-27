Telecommunication Industry June 2021 Global Market Research Report 2020

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Telecommunication industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Telecommunication market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Telecommunication market covered in Chapter 12:

Rogers Communications, Inc

DirecTV Group

Comcast Corporation

AT&T Intellectual Property

Vodafone Group PLC

Telefonica SA

T-Mobile

Telenet Belgium

BCE Inc.

Telus

CenturyLink Inc

Bharti Airtel

Sprint Corporation

Time Warner Cable Inc

TalkTalk

Verizon Communications Inc

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Telecommunication market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Radio

Television

Telephones

Internet

Others

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Telecommunication market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Residential

Commercial

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Telecommunication Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Telecommunication

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Telecommunication industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Telecommunication Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Telecommunication Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Telecommunication Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Telecommunication Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Telecommunication Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Telecommunication Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Telecommunication

3.3 Telecommunication Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Telecommunication

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Telecommunication

3.4 Market Distributors of Telecommunication

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Telecommunication Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Telecommunication Market, by Type

4.1 Global Telecommunication Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Telecommunication Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Telecommunication Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Telecommunication Value and Growth Rate of Radio

4.3.2 Global Telecommunication Value and Growth Rate of Television

4.3.3 Global Telecommunication Value and Growth Rate of Telephones

4.3.4 Global Telecommunication Value and Growth Rate of Internet

4.3.5 Global Telecommunication Value and Growth Rate of Others

4.4 Global Telecommunication Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Telecommunication Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Telecommunication Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Telecommunication Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Telecommunication Consumption and Growth Rate of Residential (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Telecommunication Consumption and Growth Rate of Commercial (2015-2020)

6 Global Telecommunication Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Telecommunication Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Telecommunication Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Telecommunication Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Telecommunication Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Telecommunication Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Telecommunication Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Telecommunication Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Telecommunication Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Telecommunication Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Telecommunication Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Telecommunication Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Telecommunication Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Telecommunication Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Telecommunication Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Telecommunication Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Telecommunication Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Telecommunication Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Telecommunication Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Telecommunication Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Telecommunication Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Telecommunication Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Telecommunication Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Telecommunication Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Telecommunication Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Telecommunication Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….CONTINUED

