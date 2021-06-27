Crowd Sourced Smart Parking Industry June 2021 Middle East and Africa Market Research Report 2025

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Crowd Sourced Smart Parking industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Crowd Sourced Smart Parking market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Crowd Sourced Smart Parking market covered in Chapter 12:

Cubic Corporation

3M

Amano Corporation

Siemens

Xerox Corporation

Fujica

Kapsch TrafficCom AG

Swarco AG

Thales

Imtech

Nortech Control Systems Limited

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Crowd Sourced Smart Parking market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

On-street

Off-street

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Crowd Sourced Smart Parking market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Commercial Use

Residential Use

Government Use

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Crowd Sourced Smart Parking Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Crowd Sourced Smart Parking

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Crowd Sourced Smart Parking industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Crowd Sourced Smart Parking Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Crowd Sourced Smart Parking Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Crowd Sourced Smart Parking Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Crowd Sourced Smart Parking Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Crowd Sourced Smart Parking Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Crowd Sourced Smart Parking Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Crowd Sourced Smart Parking

3.3 Crowd Sourced Smart Parking Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Crowd Sourced Smart Parking

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Crowd Sourced Smart Parking

3.4 Market Distributors of Crowd Sourced Smart Parking

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Crowd Sourced Smart Parking Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Crowd Sourced Smart Parking Market, by Type

4.1 Global Crowd Sourced Smart Parking Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Crowd Sourced Smart Parking Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Crowd Sourced Smart Parking Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Crowd Sourced Smart Parking Value and Growth Rate of On-street

4.3.2 Global Crowd Sourced Smart Parking Value and Growth Rate of Off-street

4.4 Global Crowd Sourced Smart Parking Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Crowd Sourced Smart Parking Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Crowd Sourced Smart Parking Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Crowd Sourced Smart Parking Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Crowd Sourced Smart Parking Consumption and Growth Rate of Commercial Use (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Crowd Sourced Smart Parking Consumption and Growth Rate of Residential Use (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Crowd Sourced Smart Parking Consumption and Growth Rate of Government Use (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Crowd Sourced Smart Parking Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global Crowd Sourced Smart Parking Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Crowd Sourced Smart Parking Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Crowd Sourced Smart Parking Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Crowd Sourced Smart Parking Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Crowd Sourced Smart Parking Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Crowd Sourced Smart Parking Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Crowd Sourced Smart Parking Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Crowd Sourced Smart Parking Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Crowd Sourced Smart Parking Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

.…continued

