Digital Transformation Industry June 2021 Global Market Research Report 2020

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Digital Transformation industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Digital Transformation market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Digital Transformation market covered in Chapter 12:

Accenture PLC

Apple, Inc

CA Technologies

Microsoft Corporation

Adobe Systems

Oracle Corporation

Dell EMC

Hewlett-Packard (HP)

IBM Corporation

SAP AG

Google, Inc

Kelltontech

Capgemini

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Digital Transformation market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

B2B

B2B2C

B2C

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Digital Transformation market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

BFSI

Healthcare

Telecom & IT

Automotive

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Digital Transformation Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Digital Transformation

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Digital Transformation industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Digital Transformation Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Digital Transformation Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Digital Transformation Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Digital Transformation Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Digital Transformation Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Digital Transformation Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Digital Transformation

3.3 Digital Transformation Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Digital Transformation

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Digital Transformation

3.4 Market Distributors of Digital Transformation

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Digital Transformation Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Digital Transformation Market, by Type

4.1 Global Digital Transformation Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Digital Transformation Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Digital Transformation Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Digital Transformation Value and Growth Rate of B2B

4.3.2 Global Digital Transformation Value and Growth Rate of B2B2C

4.3.3 Global Digital Transformation Value and Growth Rate of B2C

4.4 Global Digital Transformation Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Digital Transformation Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Digital Transformation Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Digital Transformation Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Digital Transformation Consumption and Growth Rate of BFSI (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Digital Transformation Consumption and Growth Rate of Healthcare (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Digital Transformation Consumption and Growth Rate of Telecom & IT (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Digital Transformation Consumption and Growth Rate of Automotive (2015-2020)

6 Global Digital Transformation Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Digital Transformation Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Digital Transformation Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Digital Transformation Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Digital Transformation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Digital Transformation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Digital Transformation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Digital Transformation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Digital Transformation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Digital Transformation Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Digital Transformation Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Digital Transformation Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Digital Transformation Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Digital Transformation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Digital Transformation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Digital Transformation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Digital Transformation Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Digital Transformation Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Digital Transformation Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Digital Transformation Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Digital Transformation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Digital Transformation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Digital Transformation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Digital Transformation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Digital Transformation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Digital Transformation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….CONTINUED

