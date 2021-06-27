Outbound Tourism Industry June 2021 Middle East and Africa Market Research Report 2025

Outbound tourism comprises the activities of residents of a given country traveling to and staying in places outside their country of residence and outside their usual environment for not more than 12 consecutive months for leisure, business, and other purposes.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Outbound Tourism industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Outbound Tourism market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Outbound Tourism market covered in Chapter 12:

NSO

Cox & Kings

CTS

Visitcopenhagen

CYTS

CITS

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Outbound Tourism market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Holiday

VFR (Visit Friends & Relatives)

Business

Others

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Outbound Tourism market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Personal Travel

Group Travel

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast A

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Outbound Tourism Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Outbound Tourism

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Outbound Tourism industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Outbound Tourism Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Outbound Tourism Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Outbound Tourism Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Outbound Tourism Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Outbound Tourism Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Outbound Tourism Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Outbound Tourism

3.3 Outbound Tourism Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Outbound Tourism

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Outbound Tourism

3.4 Market Distributors of Outbound Tourism

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Outbound Tourism Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Outbound Tourism Market, by Type

4.1 Global Outbound Tourism Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Outbound Tourism Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Outbound Tourism Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Outbound Tourism Value and Growth Rate of Holiday

4.3.2 Global Outbound Tourism Value and Growth Rate of VFR (Visit Friends & Relatives)

4.3.3 Global Outbound Tourism Value and Growth Rate of Business

4.3.4 Global Outbound Tourism Value and Growth Rate of Others

4.4 Global Outbound Tourism Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Outbound Tourism Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Outbound Tourism Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Outbound Tourism Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Outbound Tourism Consumption and Growth Rate of Personal Travel (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Outbound Tourism Consumption and Growth Rate of Group Travel (2015-2020)

6 Global Outbound Tourism Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Outbound Tourism Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Outbound Tourism Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Outbound Tourism Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Outbound Tourism Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Outbound Tourism Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Outbound Tourism Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Outbound Tourism Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Outbound Tourism Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Outbound Tourism Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Outbound Tourism Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Outbound Tourism Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Outbound Tourism Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Outbound Tourism Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Outbound Tourism Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Outbound Tourism Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Outbound Tourism Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Outbound Tourism Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Outbound Tourism Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Outbound Tourism Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Outbound Tourism Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Outbound Tourism Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Outbound Tourism Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Outbound Tourism Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Outbound Tourism Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Outbound Tourism Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

.…continued

