Hostel IndustryJune 2021 Middle East and Africa Market Research Report 2020

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Hostel industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Hostel market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Hostel market covered in Chapter 12:

Equity point

Plus Hostel

Hostelling International (HI)

Generator Hostels

ST. Christopher inn’s

Not Your Average Hotel

Wombats

A&O Hotels and Hostels

Freehand Miami

Safestay plc

Clink Hostel

Hostelworld Group

Meininger

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Hostel market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Owner-operated properties

Youth hostels

Not-for-profit hostels

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Hostel market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Online Travel Agencies (OTAs)

Hostel Websites

Offline Direct and Intermediaries

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Hostel Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Hostel

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Hostel industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Hostel Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Hostel Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Hostel Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Hostel Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Hostel Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Hostel Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Hostel

3.3 Hostel Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Hostel

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Hostel

3.4 Market Distributors of Hostel

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Hostel Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Hostel Market, by Type

4.1 Global Hostel Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Hostel Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Hostel Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Hostel Value and Growth Rate of Owner-operated properties

4.3.2 Global Hostel Value and Growth Rate of Youth hostels

4.3.3 Global Hostel Value and Growth Rate of Not-for-profit hostels

4.4 Global Hostel Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Hostel Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Hostel Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Hostel Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Hostel Consumption and Growth Rate of Online Travel Agencies (OTAs) (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Hostel Consumption and Growth Rate of Hostel Websites (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Hostel Consumption and Growth Rate of Offline Direct and Intermediaries (2015-2020)

6 Global Hostel Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Hostel Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Hostel Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Hostel Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Hostel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Hostel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Hostel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Hostel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Hostel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Hostel Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Hostel Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Hostel Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Hostel Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Hostel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Hostel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Hostel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Hostel Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Hostel Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Hostel Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Hostel Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Hostel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Hostel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Hostel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Hostel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Hostel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Hostel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….CONTINUED

