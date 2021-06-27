Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Industry June 2021 Global Market Research Report 2020

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Fiber To The Home (FTTH) industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Fiber To The Home (FTTH) market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Fiber To The Home (FTTH) market covered in Chapter 12:

Softbank Group Corp

China Telecom

AT&T Inc.

Verizon Communications Inc.

Vodafone Group Plc.

Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corporation

China Mobile

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Fiber To The Home (FTTH) market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

100 Mbps to 1 Gbps

50 to 100 Mbps

Others

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Fiber To The Home (FTTH) market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

TV

VOIP

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Fiber To The Home (FTTH)

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Fiber To The Home (FTTH) industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Fiber To The Home (FTTH)

3.3 Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Fiber To The Home (FTTH)

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Fiber To The Home (FTTH)

3.4 Market Distributors of Fiber To The Home (FTTH)

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Market, by Type

4.1 Global Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Value and Growth Rate of 100 Mbps to 1 Gbps

4.3.2 Global Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Value and Growth Rate of 50 to 100 Mbps

4.3.3 Global Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Value and Growth Rate of Others

4.4 Global Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Consumption and Growth Rate of TV (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Consumption and Growth Rate of VOIP (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….CONTINUED

