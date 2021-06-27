Business Travel for Travel Wholesaler Industry June 2021 Middle East and Africa Market Research Report 2025

Business travel is travel undertaken for work or business purposes, as opposed to other types of travel, such as for leisure purposes or regularly commuting between one’s home and workplace.

Travel wholesaler as defined is an agent who offers travel-related products and services inside the travel industry. These travel-related products include tours, activities, accommodations and transportation. Most travelers prefer to book packages with includes almost everything (transportation, accommodation and tours). This is one of the reasons why wholesale travel suppliers play an important role in the travel industry. Wholesalers offer online booking for activities and tours and they should get commission in return. A worthwhile commission will surely motivate the wholesaler to generate prospective clients to the website of the travel suppliers.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Business Travel for Travel Wholesaler industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Business Travel for Travel Wholesaler market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Business Travel for Travel Wholesaler market covered in Chapter 12:

Funjet Vacations

Flight Centre Travel Group

Expedia Inc.

GoGo Worldwide Tours

Thompson Holidays

JacTravel

Airbnb Inc.

BCD Travel

American Express Travel

Reliance

The Priceline Group

STA Travel

Thomas Cook

Carlson Wagonlit Travel

Hogg Robinson Group

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Business Travel for Travel Wholesaler market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Transportation

Food & lodging

Recreation

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Business Travel for Travel Wholesaler market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Solo Traveler

Group traveler

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Business Travel for Travel Wholesaler Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Business Travel for Travel Wholesaler

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Business Travel for Travel Wholesaler industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Business Travel for Travel Wholesaler Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Business Travel for Travel Wholesaler Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Business Travel for Travel Wholesaler Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Business Travel for Travel Wholesaler Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Business Travel for Travel Wholesaler Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Business Travel for Travel Wholesaler Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Business Travel for Travel Wholesaler

3.3 Business Travel for Travel Wholesaler Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Business Travel for Travel Wholesaler

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Business Travel for Travel Wholesaler

3.4 Market Distributors of Business Travel for Travel Wholesaler

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Business Travel for Travel Wholesaler Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Business Travel for Travel Wholesaler Market, by Type

4.1 Global Business Travel for Travel Wholesaler Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Business Travel for Travel Wholesaler Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Business Travel for Travel Wholesaler Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Business Travel for Travel Wholesaler Value and Growth Rate of Transportation

4.3.2 Global Business Travel for Travel Wholesaler Value and Growth Rate of Food & lodging

4.3.3 Global Business Travel for Travel Wholesaler Value and Growth Rate of Recreation

4.4 Global Business Travel for Travel Wholesaler Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Business Travel for Travel Wholesaler Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Business Travel for Travel Wholesaler Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Business Travel for Travel Wholesaler Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Business Travel for Travel Wholesaler Consumption and Growth Rate of Solo Traveler (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Business Travel for Travel Wholesaler Consumption and Growth Rate of Group traveler (2015-2020)

6 Global Business Travel for Travel Wholesaler Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Business Travel for Travel Wholesaler Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Business Travel for Travel Wholesaler Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Business Travel for Travel Wholesaler Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Business Travel for Travel Wholesaler Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Business Travel for Travel Wholesaler Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Business Travel for Travel Wholesaler Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Business Travel for Travel Wholesaler Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Business Travel for Travel Wholesaler Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Business Travel for Travel Wholesaler Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Business Travel for Travel Wholesaler Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Business Travel for Travel Wholesaler Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Business Travel for Travel Wholesaler Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Business Travel for Travel Wholesaler Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Business Travel for Travel Wholesaler Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Business Travel for Travel Wholesaler Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Business Travel for Travel Wholesaler Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Business Travel for Travel Wholesaler Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Business Travel for Travel Wholesaler Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Business Travel for Travel Wholesaler Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Business Travel for Travel Wholesaler Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Business Travel for Travel Wholesaler Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Business Travel for Travel Wholesaler Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Business Travel for Travel Wholesaler Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Business Travel for Travel Wholesaler Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Business Travel for Travel Wholesaler Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Business Travel for Travel Wholesaler Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Business Travel for Travel Wholesaler Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Business Travel for Travel Wholesaler Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Business Travel for Travel Wholesaler Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Business Travel for Travel Wholesaler Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Business Travel for Travel Wholesaler Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Business Travel for Travel Wholesaler Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Business Travel for Travel Wholesaler Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Business Travel for Travel Wholesaler Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Business Travel for Travel Wholesaler Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa Business Travel for Travel Wholesaler Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa Business Travel for Travel Wholesaler Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Business Travel for Travel Wholesaler Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Business Travel for Travel Wholesaler Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia Business Travel for Travel Wholesaler Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE Business Travel for Travel Wholesaler Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt Business Travel for Travel Wholesaler Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria Business Travel for Travel Wholesaler Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa Business Travel for Travel Wholesaler Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

.…continued

