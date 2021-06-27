Electronic Recycling Industry June 2021 Middle East and Africa Market Research Report 2020

Electronic waste or e-waste describes discarded electrical or electronic devices. Used electronics which are destined for reuse, resale, salvage, recycling, or disposal are also considered e-waste. Informal processing of e-waste in developing countries can lead to adverse human health effects and environmental pollution. Electronic recycling helps to recover precious metals by ensuring that toxic and hazardous substance are handled properly thereby minimizing the environmental impact associated with mining. Even though recycling of e-waste pose clear benefits, lack of recycling awareness and regulatory infrastructure have resulted to low recycling rate.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Electronic Recycling industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Electronic Recycling market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Electronic Recycling market covered in Chapter 12:

A2Z Group

Eco-Tech Environmental Services Inc.

American Retroworks Inc.

Fortune Plastic & Metal

AERC Recycling Solutions

Dlubak Glass Company

Sims Metal Management

MBA Polymers

CRT Recycling Ltd.

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Electronic Recycling market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Computers

Telecom

Industrial Products

Consumer Electric

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Electronic Recycling market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Consumers/residential

Industry users

Government agencies

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Electronic Recycling Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Electronic Recycling

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Electronic Recycling industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Electronic Recycling Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Electronic Recycling Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Electronic Recycling Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Electronic Recycling Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Electronic Recycling Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Electronic Recycling Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Electronic Recycling

3.3 Electronic Recycling Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Electronic Recycling

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Electronic Recycling

3.4 Market Distributors of Electronic Recycling

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Electronic Recycling Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Electronic Recycling Market, by Type

4.1 Global Electronic Recycling Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Electronic Recycling Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Electronic Recycling Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Electronic Recycling Value and Growth Rate of Computers

4.3.2 Global Electronic Recycling Value and Growth Rate of Telecom

4.3.3 Global Electronic Recycling Value and Growth Rate of Industrial Products

4.3.4 Global Electronic Recycling Value and Growth Rate of Consumer Electric

4.4 Global Electronic Recycling Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Electronic Recycling Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Electronic Recycling Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Electronic Recycling Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Electronic Recycling Consumption and Growth Rate of Consumers/residential (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Electronic Recycling Consumption and Growth Rate of Industry users (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Electronic Recycling Consumption and Growth Rate of Government agencies (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Electronic Recycling Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global Electronic Recycling Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Electronic Recycling Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Electronic Recycling Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Electronic Recycling Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Electronic Recycling Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Electronic Recycling Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Electronic Recycling Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Electronic Recycling Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Electronic Recycling Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Electronic Recycling Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Electronic Recycling Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Electronic Recycling Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Electronic Recycling Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Electronic Recycling Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Electronic Recycling Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Electronic Recycling Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Electronic Recycling Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Electronic Recycling Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Electronic Recycling Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Electronic Recycling Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Electronic Recycling Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Electronic Recycling Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Electronic Recycling Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Electronic Recycling Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Electronic Recycling Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Electronic Recycling Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Electronic Recycling Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Electronic Recycling Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Electronic Recycling Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Electronic Recycling Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Electronic Recycling Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Electronic Recycling Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Electronic Recycling Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Electronic Recycling Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Electronic Recycling Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Electronic Recycling Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa Electronic Recycling Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa Electronic Recycling Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Electronic Recycling Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Electronic Recycling Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia Electronic Recycling Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE Electronic Recycling Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt Electronic Recycling Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria Electronic Recycling Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa Electronic Recycling Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 South America Electronic Recycling Market Analysis by Countries

11.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

11.2 South America Electronic Recycling Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

11.2.1 South America Electronic Recycling Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

11.2.2 South America Electronic Recycling Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

11.3 Brazil Electronic Recycling Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.4 Argentina Electronic Recycling Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.5 Columbia Electronic Recycling Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.6 Chile Electronic Recycling Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 A2Z Group

12.1.1 A2Z Group Basic Information

12.1.2 Electronic Recycling Product Introduction

12.1.3 A2Z Group Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.2 Eco-Tech Environmental Services Inc.

12.2.1 Eco-Tech Environmental Services Inc. Basic Information

12.2.2 Electronic Recycling Product Introduction

12.2.3 Eco-Tech Environmental Services Inc. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.3 American Retroworks Inc.

12.3.1 American Retroworks Inc. Basic Information

12.3.2 Electronic Recycling Product Introduction

12.3.3 American Retroworks Inc. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.4 Fortune Plastic & Metal

12.4.1 Fortune Plastic & Metal Basic Information

12.4.2 Electronic Recycling Product Introduction

12.4.3 Fortune Plastic & Metal Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.5 AERC Recycling Solutions

12.5.1 AERC Recycling Solutions Basic Information

12.5.2 Electronic Recycling Product Introduction

12.5.3 AERC Recycling Solutions Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.6 Dlubak Glass Company

12.6.1 Dlubak Glass Company Basic Information

12.6.2 Electronic Recycling Product Introduction

12.6.3 Dlubak Glass Company Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.7 Sims Metal Management

12.7.1 Sims Metal Management Basic Information

12.7.2 Electronic Recycling Product Introduction

12.7.3 Sims Metal Management Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.8 MBA Polymers

12.8.1 MBA Polymers Basic Information

….continued

