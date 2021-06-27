Commercial LED Lighting Solution Industry June 2021 Middle East and Africa Market Research Report 2020

Commercial LED lighting solution is a solution to LED lighting. A light-emitting diode (LED) is a two-lead semiconductor light source. It is a p–n junction diode that emits light when activated.When a suitable current is applied to the leads,electrons are able to recombine with electron holes within the device, releasing energy in the form of photons. This effect is called electroluminescence, and the color of the light (corresponding to the energy of the photon) is determined by the energy band gap of the semiconductor. LEDs are typically small (less than 1 mm2) and integrated optical components may be used to shape the radiation pattern.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Commercial LED Lighting Solution industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Commercial LED Lighting Solution market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Commercial LED Lighting Solution market covered in Chapter 12:

Elegant Lighting Inc

General Electric Company

Cooper Lighting, LLC

Sedna Light

Philips Lighting Holding B.V.

Osram GmbH

Acuity Brands Lighting Inc

Eaton Corporation PLC

3S International

Cree Inc

SLV GmbH

Delta Light

Halla

Eterna Lighting Ltd

Noxion

Holophane Europe Limited

Juno Lighting Group

LSI Industries

Hubbell Incorporation

Globe Electric

Herbert Waldmann GmbH & Co. KG

KLS Martin Group

Procure LED

Greentek Lighting

Illuxtron International

LED Lighting Ltd

Zumtobel Lighting GmbH

Halo Commercial

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Commercial LED Lighting Solution market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

High-power LEDs

Medium-power LEDs

Low-power LEDs

LED Solution Service Segment

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Commercial LED Lighting Solution market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Retail Shops

Shopping Malls

Hotels

Restaurants

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Commercial LED Lighting Solution Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Commercial LED Lighting Solution

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Commercial LED Lighting Solution industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Commercial LED Lighting Solution Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Commercial LED Lighting Solution Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Commercial LED Lighting Solution Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Commercial LED Lighting Solution Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Commercial LED Lighting Solution Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Commercial LED Lighting Solution Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Commercial LED Lighting Solution

3.3 Commercial LED Lighting Solution Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Commercial LED Lighting Solution

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Commercial LED Lighting Solution

3.4 Market Distributors of Commercial LED Lighting Solution

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Commercial LED Lighting Solution Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Commercial LED Lighting Solution Market, by Type

4.1 Global Commercial LED Lighting Solution Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Commercial LED Lighting Solution Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Commercial LED Lighting Solution Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Commercial LED Lighting Solution Value and Growth Rate of High-power LEDs

4.3.2 Global Commercial LED Lighting Solution Value and Growth Rate of Medium-power LEDs

4.3.3 Global Commercial LED Lighting Solution Value and Growth Rate of Low-power LEDs

4.3.4 Global Commercial LED Lighting Solution Value and Growth Rate of LED Solution Service Segment

4.4 Global Commercial LED Lighting Solution Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Commercial LED Lighting Solution Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Commercial LED Lighting Solution Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Commercial LED Lighting Solution Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Commercial LED Lighting Solution Consumption and Growth Rate of Retail Shops (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Commercial LED Lighting Solution Consumption and Growth Rate of Shopping Malls (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Commercial LED Lighting Solution Consumption and Growth Rate of Hotels (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Commercial LED Lighting Solution Consumption and Growth Rate of Restaurants (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Global Commercial LED Lighting Solution Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global Commercial LED Lighting Solution Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Commercial LED Lighting Solution Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Commercial LED Lighting Solution Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Commercial LED Lighting Solution Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Commercial LED Lighting Solution Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Commercial LED Lighting Solution Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Commercial LED Lighting Solution Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Commercial LED Lighting Solution Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Commercial LED Lighting Solution Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Commercial LED Lighting Solution Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Commercial LED Lighting Solution Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Commercial LED Lighting Solution Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Commercial LED Lighting Solution Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Commercial LED Lighting Solution Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Commercial LED Lighting Solution Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Commercial LED Lighting Solution Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Commercial LED Lighting Solution Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Commercial LED Lighting Solution Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Commercial LED Lighting Solution Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Commercial LED Lighting Solution Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Commercial LED Lighting Solution Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Commercial LED Lighting Solution Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Commercial LED Lighting Solution Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Commercial LED Lighting Solution Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Commercial LED Lighting Solution Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Commercial LED Lighting Solution Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Commercial LED Lighting Solution Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Commercial LED Lighting Solution Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Commercial LED Lighting Solution Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Commercial LED Lighting Solution Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Commercial LED Lighting Solution Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Commercial LED Lighting Solution Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Commercial LED Lighting Solution Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Commercial LED Lighting Solution Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Commercial LED Lighting Solution Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Commercial LED Lighting Solution Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa Commercial LED Lighting Solution Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa Commercial LED Lighting Solution Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Commercial LED Lighting Solution Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Commercial LED Lighting Solution Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia Commercial LED Lighting Solution Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE Commercial LED Lighting Solution Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt Commercial LED Lighting Solution Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria Commercial LED Lighting Solution Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa Commercial LED Lighting Solution Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 South America Commercial LED Lighting Solution Market Analysis by Countries

11.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

11.2 South America Commercial LED Lighting Solution Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

11.2.1 South America Commercial LED Lighting Solution Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

11.2.2 South America Commercial LED Lighting Solution Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

11.3 Brazil Commercial LED Lighting Solution Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.4 Argentina Commercial LED Lighting Solution Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.5 Columbia Commercial LED Lighting Solution Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.6 Chile Commercial LED Lighting Solution Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Elegant Lighting Inc

12.1.1 Elegant Lighting Inc Basic Information

12.1.2 Commercial LED Lighting Solution Product Introduction

12.1.3 Elegant Lighting Inc Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.2 General Electric Company

12.2.1 General Electric Company Basic Information

12.2.2 Commercial LED Lighting Solution Product Introduction

12.2.3 General Electric Company Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.3 Cooper Lighting, LLC

12.3.1 Cooper Lighting, LLC Basic Information

12.3.2 Commercial LED Lighting Solution Product Introduction

12.3.3 Cooper Lighting, LLC Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.4 Sedna Light

12.4.1 Sedna Light Basic Information

12.4.2 Commercial LED Lighting Solution Product Introduction

12.4.3 Sedna Light Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

….continued

