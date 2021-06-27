Location-based Service Industry June 2021 Middle East and Africa Market Research Report 2025

A location-based service (LBS) is the name for a general class of policies in software-level services that provide for accessing data, files, pipes, memory objects, streams and other or online services.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Location-based Service industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Location-based Service market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Location-based Service market covered in Chapter 12:

Oracle (US)

Zebra (US)

Pitney Bowes (US)

Cisco (US)

Foursquare (US)

Baidu (China)

Qualcomm (US)

Ekahau (US)

Esri (US)

Ubisense (UK)

Quuppa (Finland)

Centrak (US)

Navigine (US)

HERE (Netherlands)

Apple (US)

infsoft (Germany)

Teldio (Canada)

TomTom (Netherlands)

Google (US)

AiRISTA (Maryland)

Living Map (UK)

Ericsson (Sweden)

IBM (US)

Galigeo (France)

Microsoft (US)

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Location-based Service market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Software

Services

Hardware

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Location-based Service market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Transportation

Media & Entertainment

Retail

Healthcare

Government & Defense

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Location-based Service Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Location-based Service

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Location-based Service industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Location-based Service Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Location-based Service Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Location-based Service Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Location-based Service Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Location-based Service Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Location-based Service Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Location-based Service

3.3 Location-based Service Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Location-based Service

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Location-based Service

3.4 Market Distributors of Location-based Service

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Location-based Service Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Location-based Service Market, by Type

4.1 Global Location-based Service Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Location-based Service Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Location-based Service Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Location-based Service Value and Growth Rate of Software

4.3.2 Global Location-based Service Value and Growth Rate of Services

4.3.3 Global Location-based Service Value and Growth Rate of Hardware

4.4 Global Location-based Service Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Location-based Service Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Location-based Service Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Location-based Service Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Location-based Service Consumption and Growth Rate of Transportation (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Location-based Service Consumption and Growth Rate of Media & Entertainment (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Location-based Service Consumption and Growth Rate of Retail (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Location-based Service Consumption and Growth Rate of Healthcare (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Global Location-based Service Consumption and Growth Rate of Government & Defense (2015-2020)

5.3.6 Global Location-based Service Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global Location-based Service Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Location-based Service Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Location-based Service Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Location-based Service Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Location-based Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Location-based Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Location-based Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Location-based Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Location-based Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Location-based Service Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Location-based Service Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Location-based Service Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Location-based Service Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Location-based Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Location-based Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Location-based Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Location-based Service Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Location-based Service Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Location-based Service Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Location-based Service Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Location-based Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Location-based Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Location-based Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Location-based Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Location-based Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Location-based Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Location-based Service Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Location-based Service Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Location-based Service Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Location-based Service Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Location-based Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Location-based Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Location-based Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Location-based Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Location-based Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Location-based Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

.…continued

