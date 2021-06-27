In-flight Catering Industry June 2021 Middle East and Africa Market Research Report 2025

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the In-flight Catering industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The In-flight Catering market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global In-flight Catering market covered in Chapter 12:

Jetfinity

LSG Sky Chefs

Dnata

Emirates Flight Catering

Journey Group Plc.

Newrest International Group S.A.S

Sats Ltd.

Gate Gourmet

IGS Ground Services

Cathay Pacific Catering Services (H.K.) Ltd.

Flying Food Group

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the In-flight Catering market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Meals

Bakery and Confectionery

Beverages

Others

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the In-flight Catering market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Full-Service Carriers

Low-Cost Carriers

Hybrid

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 In-flight Catering Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of In-flight Catering

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the In-flight Catering industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global In-flight Catering Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global In-flight Catering Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global In-flight Catering Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global In-flight Catering Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on In-flight Catering Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of In-flight Catering Analysis

3.2 Major Players of In-flight Catering

3.3 In-flight Catering Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of In-flight Catering

3.3.3 Labor Cost of In-flight Catering

3.4 Market Distributors of In-flight Catering

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of In-flight Catering Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global In-flight Catering Market, by Type

4.1 Global In-flight Catering Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global In-flight Catering Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global In-flight Catering Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global In-flight Catering Value and Growth Rate of Meals

4.3.2 Global In-flight Catering Value and Growth Rate of Bakery and Confectionery

4.3.3 Global In-flight Catering Value and Growth Rate of Beverages

4.3.4 Global In-flight Catering Value and Growth Rate of Others

4.4 Global In-flight Catering Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 In-flight Catering Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global In-flight Catering Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global In-flight Catering Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global In-flight Catering Consumption and Growth Rate of Full-Service Carriers (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global In-flight Catering Consumption and Growth Rate of Low-Cost Carriers (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global In-flight Catering Consumption and Growth Rate of Hybrid (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global In-flight Catering Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global In-flight Catering Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global In-flight Catering Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global In-flight Catering Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global In-flight Catering Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America In-flight Catering Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe In-flight Catering Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific In-flight Catering Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa In-flight Catering Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America In-flight Catering Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

.…continued

